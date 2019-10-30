But Bolton’s lawyer responded by saying that Bolton was “not willing to appear voluntarily,” declining to specify what his client would do should he be subpoenaed. The possibility of Bolton’s appearance set up what could be a marquee interview of the House’s month-old impeachment inquiry, featuring a fiery foreign policy veteran who is said to have been deeply alarmed by what he saw unfolding around him with regard to Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — House impeachment investigators on Wednesday summoned John Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser, to testify next week about a shadowy effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate the president’s domestic political rivals, closing in on a critical witness as they deepen their inquiry.

His deputies have testified that Bolton, who left the White House in September amid disagreements with the president, resisted Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine into opening investigations of Democrats and warned that Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, was a “hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

Many Democrats regard Bolton as an ideal witness, a respected conservative national security hawk who was nonetheless incensed by how the president and his inner circle were treating Ukraine and who broke sharply with the president upon his departure from the White House.

If Bolton is subpoenaed, his lawyer, Charles J. Cooper, is likely to ask a federal judge to determine whether his client needs to comply.

Cooper, who also represents Charles Kupperman, Bolton’s former White House deputy, advised him not to comply with a subpoena to appear this week after the White House intervened. Instead, he filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge whether he should testify in the impeachment inquiry. A hearing on that matter is scheduled for Thursday at the US District Court in Washington. Bolton could take a similar course.

At the same time they called Bolton, House Democrats dispatched requests to a senior White House lawyer, John Eisenberg, and his deputy, Michael Ellis, who could offer important insight into the events under scrutiny. Eisenberg fielded concerns from Bolton’s deputies about demands being placed on Ukraine and helped move a transcript of a now-famous July phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s leader into a secure server that limited who could see it.

“Based upon public reporting and evidence gathered as part of the impeachment inquiry, we believe that you have information relevant to these matters,” three Democratic committee leaders wrote in a short letters to all three men. The letters did not include subpoenas.

Eisenberg and Ellis could face similar decisions about whether to satisfy the White House directives or congressional demands. As White House lawyers, they could also be subject to certain special privilege claims to shield their testimony from Congress.

The subpoenas came as Democrats set the stage Wednesday for certain House approval of the ground rules lawmakers will use when they consider impeaching Trump. There was no doubt that the Democratic-controlled body would approve the eight pages of procedures on Thursday.

‘‘As much as this president flaunts the Constitution, we are going to protect it,’’ House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern, Democrat of Worcester, said as his panel debated the procedures.

Meanwhile, investigators spent the day sequestered in the closed chambers of the House Intelligence Committee with two foreign service officers who specialized in Ukraine.

One of them testified that Robert Livingston, a former Republican congressman turned lobbyist, repeatedly told her when she was assigned to the White House that the US ambassador to Ukraine should be fired because of her association with Democrats.

The officer, Catherine M. Croft, testified that she “documented” multiple calls from Livingston about the ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, while she was working at the National Security Council from mid-2017 to mid-2018. She said that she informed two other officials — Fiona Hill, then the senior director for Europe and Russia at the council, and George P. Kent, a Ukraine expert at the State Department — about them at the time.

“He characterized Ambassador Yovanovitch as an ‘Obama holdover’ and associated with George Soros,” she said, referring to the billionaire liberal philanthropist, according to a copy of Croft’s opening statement reviewed by The New York Times. “It was not clear to me at the time — or now — at whose direction or at whose expense Mr. Livingston was seeking the removal of Ambassador Yovanovitch.”

The testimony adds to a timeline of known attacks on Yovanovitch by conservatives questioning her loyalty to Trump. It is not clear if Livingston’s work, or those financing it, were in any way connected to efforts by two Americans with business interests in Ukraine who wanted her gone and, later, by Giuliani. Nor did Croft have anything to say about whom else Livingston spoke with.

Livingston and his firm did not reply to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Still, the outreach is certain to interest impeachment investigators, who are scrutinizing smears against Yovanovitch to understand if they were part of a larger pressure campaign by Trump and Giuliani to secure from Ukraine politically beneficial investigations into Democrats. Trump eventually recalled her this spring from Kyiv, months ahead of schedule, but the ambassador was told he had been intent on removing her since the summer of 2018.

Croft was questioned Wednesday by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees, which are leading the inquiry into whether Trump abused his power to pressure Ukraine to target his political rivals. She and a second witness, Christopher Anderson, served as advisers to Kurt Volker, the United States’ former special envoy to Ukraine, and in other diplomatic capacities related to that country. Anderson preceded Croft as Volker’s adviser.

Investigators were expected to press both officers to confirm aspects of testimony given earlier by Volker and fill in details about his work trying to manage the demands of Trump and Giuliani on the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Both witnesses were instructed by the State Department not to cooperate with the investigation but appeared anyway after receiving subpoenas for testimony.

According to a copy of his opening statement, Anderson testified that he and Volker worked to steer clear of Giuliani as they tried to help Ukraine’s new government root out corruption in general and deepen its ties to the United States — but bumped up against him again and again.

In his testimony, Anderson planned to describe a June 13 meeting at the White House with Volker and Bolton, then Trump’s national security adviser, in which Bolton indicated Giuliani could pose a problem as they sought to build more support for Zelensky among senior White House officials.

“He cautioned that Mr. Giuliani was a key voice with the president on Ukraine, which could be an obstacle to increased White House engagement,” Anderson planned to say.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.