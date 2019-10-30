WASHINGTON — National scores for reading in fourth and eighth grades dropped from 2017 to 2019, according to results released Wednesday.

Declines in the federally administered tests were recorded among students with the highest scores and among those with the lowest scores. In math, there was a small improvement among fourth-graders but a small drop in grade 8, driven by declines among lower-performing students.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress test, known as NAEP and often referred to as the ‘‘nation’s report card,’’ is a closely watched exam because it assesses the performance of children from all racial and socioeconomic backgrounds in urban, suburban, and rural communities.