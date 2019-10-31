The agreement outlines salary increases for teachers and promises $25 million to reduce class sizes — one of the Chicago Teacher Union’s priorities in negotiations. It also calls for hiring more nurses and social workers so that one will be assigned to each school by 2023. And the pact extends the school year five days — a sticking point for teachers who lost six days of pay during the strike. Teachers are also set to get a 16 percent raise over the life of the five-year contract.

Teachers in Chicago, home to the nation’s third-largest school system, reached a deal with the city Thursday that is set to return 300,000 students and 25,000 teachers to classrooms Friday, marking an end to one of the longest teacher strikes in recent history.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who faced the first major test of her nascent administration, had initially sought to end the school year without additional days.

Teachers have been on strike since Oct. 17 after reaching an impasse with Lightfoot, who faced the first major test of her tenure. Classes were canceled for 11 days in a school system in which three-quarters of students come from low-income households.

The announcement was made while sign-waving teachers rallied outside city hall in blowing snow, bundled in ponchos and jackets.

It came amid a surge of teacher activism that has sparked strikes and walkouts coast-to-coast, including in West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arizona, where teachers have little bargaining power. This year, teachers in Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest school district, went on strike in January, and teachers in Oakland, California, followed suit in April. In Chicago, the strike represented the latest chapter in a long history of teacher activism: Teachers last walked out in 2012, and nearly went on strike in 2016.