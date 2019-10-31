A high school principal who told a parent he couldn’t say whether the Holocaust was ‘‘a factual, historical event’’ triggered a cascade of outrage throughout Jewish communities in South Florida this summer.

The controversy, which began in July after a newspaper published a 2018 e-mail exchange between a parent and Spanish River Community High School principal William Latson, may have come to a dramatic close Wednesday in Boca Raton, pending any appeal.

Latson was fired for cause in a decision by the Palm Beach County School Board after it found he violated ethics codes and failed in his job responsibilities, according to its motion posted online.