A high school principal who told a parent he couldn’t say whether the Holocaust was ‘‘a factual, historical event’’ triggered a cascade of outrage throughout Jewish communities in South Florida this summer.
The controversy, which began in July after a newspaper published a 2018 e-mail exchange between a parent and Spanish River Community High School principal William Latson, may have come to a dramatic close Wednesday in Boca Raton, pending any appeal.
Latson was fired for cause in a decision by the Palm Beach County School Board after it found he violated ethics codes and failed in his job responsibilities, according to its motion posted online.
The board focused on Latson’s response to the publication of his e-mail exchange, characterizing it as lethargic in the face of intense media scrutiny.
‘‘While his e-mail was receiving global news coverage, Mr. Latson failed to respond to communications from his supervisors and failed to assist the District in addressing the serious disruption caused by the aforementioned email and news coverage,’’ the board wrote.
Latson’s troubles began when a mother e-mailed him with a question on April 13, 2018: ‘‘In what ways/classes is Holocaust education provided to all of the students?’’
In response, Latson wrote that ‘‘the Holocaust is a factual, historical event’’ and ‘‘not a right or a belief.’’
