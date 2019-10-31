■ Correction: Because of reporting errors, a Page One story on Thursday about the Massachusetts economy misstated the economic significance of a convergence in short-term and long-term government bond rates. The move is considered a reliable recession warning. The story also misstated the affiliation of MassBenchmarks, which is coordinated by the UMass Donahue Institute. The Globe regrets the errors.

