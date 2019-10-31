RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s attorney general filed a new lawsuit Thursday over the opioid crisis, even as the top government lawyers in some states are pushing to settle claims over powerful prescription painkillers.

Mark Herring’s suit alleges that Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, which is part of an Israel-based company, and Cephalon, a drug company bought by Teva in 2011, misrepresented the benefits and risks of products that include fentanyl.

A Teva spokeswoman did not respond immediately to a request for comment.