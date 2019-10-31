In late September, Trump changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Fla., according to documents that were filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.

President Trump — rich, bombastic and to many Americans the epitome of a New Yorker — has always been intertwined with the city that he called his lifelong home.

Melania Trump, the first lady, also changed her legal residence to Palm Beach in an identical document.

Each of the Trumps filed a “declaration of domicile” saying that the Mar-a-Lago Club, Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, will be their permanent residence.

“If I maintain another place or places of abode in some other state or states,” reads the document that President Trump filed.

“I hereby declare that my above-described residence and abode in the state of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home, and I intend to continue it permanently as such.”

“I formerly resided at 721 Fifth Avenue,” the document says, referring to Trump Tower, which has been his primary residence since he moved into the skyscraper off 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan in 1983.

An attachment lists his “other places of abode” as 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the address of the White House, and his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

Since becoming president, Trump has spent 99 days at Mar-a-Lago, compared with 20 days at Trump Tower.

White House officials declined to say why Trump changed his primary residence, but a person who is close to the president said that the decision was made primarily for tax purposes.

It was unclear how much time Trump would be spending in New York in the future. Under New York state law, if he spends more than 184 days a year there, he will have to pay state income taxes.

Leaving New York could also save money for Trump’s heirs at the time of his death. New York imposes a top estate tax rate of 16 percent for estates larger than $10.1 million.

Florida, which does not have a state income tax or an inheritance tax, has long been a place for the wealthy to escape the higher taxes of the Northeast. — NEW YORK TIMES

Cybersecurity service promises to be bipartisan

Robby Mook and Matt Rhoades are from different sides of the political aisle.

Mook, a Democrat, was the campaign manager for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Rhoades, a Republican, ran Mitt Romney’s presidential run in 2012.

But the two men share a common experience: Both of the campaigns that they ran were targeted by foreign adversaries.

Now, Mook and Rhoades are doing something about it.

They have created a nonprofit, which opened for business on Thursday, with the goal of providing free or low-cost cybersecurity services to congressional and presidential candidates.

Called Defending Digital Campaigns, the business plans to serve as a clearinghouse that connects campaigns with cybersecurity companies.

Their endeavor was made possible by a May opinion from the Federal Election Commission concluding that DDC’s discounted or free cybersecurity services would not run afoul of campaign finance laws.

‘‘This is a nonpartisan organization, and we want to be able to have credibility to go in and help Democratic campaigns, Republican campaigns, conservative campaigns, and even liberal campaigns,’’ said Rhoades, who is co-chief executive of the Republican lobbying firm CGCN Group. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Activism isn’t about casting stones, Obama warns

Former President Barack Obama made a rare foray into the cultural conversation this week, objecting to the prevalence of “callout culture” and “wokeness” during an interview about youth activism at the Obama Foundation summit on Tuesday.

For more than an hour, Obama sat onstage with the actress Yara Shahidi and several other young leaders from around the world.

“This idea of purity and you’re never compromised and you’re always politically ‘woke’ and all that stuff — You should get over that quickly,” Obama said.

“The world is messy; there are ambiguities,” he continued. “People who do really good stuff have flaws. People who you are fighting may love their kids and share certain things with you.”

Obama spoke repeatedly of the role of social media in activism, specifically, including the idea of what’s become known as “cancel culture,” which tends to refer to behavior that mostly plays out on the Internet when someone has said or done something to which others object. That person is then condemned in a flurry of social media posts.

“I do get a sense sometimes now among certain young people — and this is accelerated by social media — there is this sense sometimes of, ‘The way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people,’ ” he said, “and that’s enough.”

“That’s not activism. That’s not bringing about change,” he said. “If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far. That’s easy to do.” — NEW YORK TIMES