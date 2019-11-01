OXFORD, Ind. — An autopsy has determined that an Indiana woman found with an 8-foot-long python wrapped around her neck was killed by the reptile.
State Police said Friday the autopsy found that 36-year-old Laura Hurst’s cause of death was ‘‘asphyxiation due to strangulation by a snake.’’ Those findings are pending a toxicology report.
Hurst was found unresponsive Wednesday on the floor of a snake-filled home in the town of Oxford. The reticulated python was wrapped around her neck.
The home contained about 140 snakes, about 20 of which were owned by Hurst, who police said apparently kept them there. The home’s owner had renovated it to house a snake collection.
