OXFORD, Ind. — An autopsy has determined that an Indiana woman found with an 8-foot-long python wrapped around her neck was killed by the reptile.

State Police said Friday the autopsy found that 36-year-old Laura Hurst’s cause of death was ‘‘asphyxiation due to strangulation by a snake.’’ Those findings are pending a toxicology report.

Hurst was found unresponsive Wednesday on the floor of a snake-filled home in the town of Oxford. The reticulated python was wrapped around her neck.