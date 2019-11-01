ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s department in Northern California says four people have been killed and several others wounded in a shooting on Halloween night.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that it’s working with the police department in the city of Orinda. Neither department has released details of the shooting.

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.