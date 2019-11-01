The shooting Thursday night was another grim example of children in the city being caught in the crossfire while doing normal activities like walking down the street, sitting on a porch, or laughing with friends inside a house. A day before Halloween, an earlier shooting of a child resurfaced in the news when a jury acquitted a man who was charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 death of an 11-year-old girl who was shot while inside a house at a slumber party.

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee costume on Chicago’s West Side was critically injured when she was shot in the neck by someone firing from across the street at a gang member, police said.

Investigators think the 7-year-old girl was shot in a gang-related attack. The man believed to be the target was a 30-year-old shot in the hand, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

A juvenile identified as a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody Friday, and detectives were interviewing the individual, Guglielmi said.

The girl was trick-or-treating as a group of males chased a man down the street in the Little Village neighborhood. Someone in the group opened fire, police said.

‘‘This is unacceptable,’’ Sergeant Rocco Alioto said. ‘‘A 7-year-old girl that was trick-or-treating with her family had to get shot because a group of guys want to shoot at another male.’’

The shooter had on a mask like the one the character Jason wears in the ‘‘Friday the 13th’’ movies, Guglielmi said, adding that investigators had found a gun that might be the weapon used in the shooting.

The girl was shot in the lower neck and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. She was in critical but stable condition Friday, Guglielmi said.