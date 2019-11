■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, the @Large column in today’s Arts section, which is printed in advance, mischaracterizes the conservative media outlet The Daily Wire. Its founder, Ben Shapiro, has spoken out against the alt-right. The Globe regrets the error.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.