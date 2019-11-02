“Still, it touched my heart to see them again,” he said. “I needed to tell them how much they meant to me.”

Buggs was stationed at an Army base in Iraq at the time and had been pen pals with the children, who sent him hand-drawn cards and boxes of sweets. Time passed, and Buggs said in a recent interview that he had not heard from them in years.

Brigadier General Vincent Buggs was rummaging through an old footlocker last November when he came across a newspaper clipping from 2008. A group of Stillmore, Ga., kindergartners smiled in the photograph, holding small US flags and certificates the general had sent them.

So, in January, he wrote a letter to the editor of The Metter Advertiser, which published the photograph from more than a decade ago. “There is a warrior who will never forget you,” he wrote. “The simplest gestures in life often have the greatest impacts.”

Last month, he went a step further. He visited the students, now seniors, at their school, where he met them for the first time and regaled them with tales of his travels and words of advice.

Sandra Mosley, a mother of one of the students, stayed in touch with him over the years. “He is the type of leader our country needs,” she said.

Buggs and Mosley’s friendship began over a gingerbread man. In 2007, the kindergartners’ teacher at David Emanuel Academy assigned a project: The 13 students were to send a toy gingerbread man to a family member or friend who would then pose with it for a photo somewhere in the world. The teacher would mark its journey on a map.

Mosley asked a relative who worked at Georgia Southern University if she knew anyone who would participate. Buggs, an alumnus, was eager.

“I was all over it, man,” he said.

A gingerbread man was packed and shipped to the Iraq desert. When it arrived, Suggs was unsure what to do with it. Working with what he had (“There were a number of camels”), the general devised a story about a gingerbread thief who pilfered water from a thirsty camel. He took a photograph of himself giving water to the thirsty beast and sent it to the children.

They responded enthusiastically. “They sent me Christmas cards, some goodies to eat for the holidays,” Buggs said. “And they wrote letters. The one that got me was a letter from a kid who thanked me for the gingerbread man story.”

Ethan Wells, now a senior at David Emanuel Academy, was one of the letter writers. “When we were little, we didn’t understand all the impact we were making on him,” he said. “We were just writing little letters.”

Buggs was taken with his newfound pen pals. Mosley said he e-mailed her months later and asked how their project turned out. He also asked for the students’ names. At his base, the general had certificates made for them that accompanied a box of small US flags that had been flown in their honor. After the shipment arrived, the kindergartners were interviewed by The Metter Advertiser. They mailed the clipping to their new friend.

Ethan said he and his classmates continued to write, usually group letters, to Buggs until they were in third grade. Buggs sent videos from his travels and chocolate he bought in foreign countries. “He would always send them Kinder chocolates,” Mosley said. “They loved that.” From time to time, she said, he would e-mail and ask how the students were doing.

“Then life took over,” Buggs said. He had children of his own and lost touch with the students. “I wanted to see them, but I couldn’t work it out,” he said.

Last November, while cleaning out a storage unit at his home outside Tampa, Fla., where he is in the Army Reserve, Buggs came across the clipping. In January, he sent his letter to the local newspaper. It was published a few days later.

“I told him, ‘You tore our hearts out,’ ” Mosley said. She said he promised that he would visit.

On Oct. 18, Buggs arrived at David Emanuel Academy. He was passing through town on his way to an alumni event at Georgia Southern University. Mosley said she sneaked him onto campus to surprise his former pen pals. Ethan was not on campus when he arrived but later got to speak to the general on a conference call with the whole class.

“He was asking us what we wanted to do after we graduated,” Ethan said. “He said, ‘Never say ‘I hope’ or ‘I think,’ but say ‘I will.’ He told us he was proud of us, that we went from kindergartners to rock stars. It just shows that the little simple things you do can affect people, good or bad. Everything you say has meaning.”