FRESNO, Calif. — Authorities in California say an off-duty law enforcement officer killed a police officer and critically wounded his father before killing himself in a shooting during a birthday party.

Kings County sheriff’s detectives say 32-year-old Ramiro Trevino Jr. died after fatally shooting 31-year-old Johnathan Diaz and critically wounding 58-year-old Ramiro Trevino Sr. Saturday in Hanford.

Authorities say Diaz was a Lemoore police officer and a friend of Trevino Jr., who worked as a Kings County welfare fraud investigator.