Using a walker, the 95-year-old Democrat slowly entered the crowded sanctuary at Maranatha Baptist Church in the southwest Georgia town of Plains.

PLAINS, Ga. — Former president Jimmy Carter taught a Bible lesson on life after death Sunday less than two weeks after breaking his pelvis in a fall.

With help, Carter sat on a motorized lift chair at the front of the room to teach a 45-minute lesson based on the Old Testament book of Job.

Referring to a cancer diagnosis that resulted in the removal of part of his liver in 2015, Carter said he was is ‘‘at ease’’ with the idea of dying and believes in life after death.

Advertisement

More than 400 people were on hand in the main hall and smaller, overflow rooms where the lesson was shown on television.

Carter has been recovering at home since fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21.

ASSOCIATED PRESS