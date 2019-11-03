Scientists with San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Research Laboratory have been deploying to the blazes, taking advantage of the high winds and low humidity to test an experimental Doppler radar capable of peering into wildfire smoke plumes at unprecedented resolution.

Fierce, fast-moving wildfires exploding along California have forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate in the past two weeks.

Researchers hope the system will yield insights into the inner structure and evolution of the most dangerous blazes. This could lead to better tools for tracking and forecasting fires, thereby reducing damage and casualties.

‘‘This system is unique,’’ says Craig Clements, the director of the Fire Weather Research Laboratory who’s led deployments of the new radar.

Doppler radars emit pulses of microwave energy into the air where it bounces off particles, whether that’s raindrops, snow, insects, or ash. The reflections the radar picks up provide information on the size and motion of those particles, which help scientists paint a picture of the weather event. Fire researchers have used mobile Doppler radar rigs to study wildfires before, and they’ve also taken advantage of fixed radar stations operated by the National Weather Service to track large blazes.

But they’ve never had an instrument quite so well-suited to peering inside the plume of an active fire and capturing its evolution in real-time. While weather radars typically use a set of frequencies with wavelengths of about 10 centimeters, San Jose’s radar relies on the Ka band, a set of millimeter-wavelength frequencies that are better able to detect the fine, ashy particles present in wildfire plumes.

The radar also scans faster and at a higher resolution than most radar systems, as well as the LiDAR units fire researchers have deployed in the past, meaning it can produce more detailed smoke plume snapshots more often.

And because the radar is mounted on a truck, the scientists working with the Fire Weather Research Laboratory can bring it out to an active fire and start collecting information within minutes of arriving on the scene.

‘‘It’s night and day,’’ says Neil Lareau, a researcher at the University of Nevada Reno.

So far, Clements and his team have sent their radar out to the field three times: Once to look at the Briceburg Fire near Yosemite National Park toward the beginning of October, and twice to study the Kincade Fire that roared to life in Northern California’s Sonoma County late in October.