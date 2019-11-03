The offer is intended to deter Republican attacks and show that the whistle-blower, a CIA officer, is above the political rancor unleashed by the House Democrats’ inquiry. Led by Trump, House Republicans have assailed the whistle-blower as politically motivated and demanded his identity be revealed.

WASHINGTON — The whistle-blower who touched off an impeachment inquiry with his explosive complaint about President Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals is willing to answer House Republicans’ written questions, his legal team said Sunday.

“Being a whistle-blower is not a partisan job nor is impeachment an objective,” he wrote in a long statement on Twitter. “That is not our role.”

He continued: “We stand ready to cooperate and ensure facts — rather than partisanship — dictates any process involving the #whistleblower.”

Zaid said that his client would provide answers in writing under oath but would not respond to any “inappropriate” questions, including those seeking identifying information.

The offer seemed unlikely to satisfy Republicans.

A senior Republican aide working on the impeachment inquiry dismissed it on Sunday, saying that Republicans believed that the whistle-blower needed to make an appearance before the House in person, under oath.

Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican leader, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he was not aware of the offer, but reiterated his desire to have the whistle-blower “come forward in an open hearing.”

“When you’re talking about the removal of the president of the United States, undoing democracy, undoing what the American people had voted for, I think that individual should come before the committee,” McCarthy said. “He can come down to the basement, but he needs to answer the questions.”

Republicans argue that Democrats’ willingness to forgo testimony should raise red flags about the whistle-blower’s role.

House Democrats, for their part, have maintained that hearing from the whistle-blower is not necessary and have stressed the importance of protecting his identity and safety.

Representative Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, has argued that a transcript of Trump’s call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, in which he asks him for “a favor,” is already public and that House investigators have already collected a tranche of damning testimony and evidence, including from sources with more direct information.

Republicans have toiled to settle on an effective message with which to defend Trump since the whistle-blower’s complaint was released.

On Sunday, Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor, said that if the president withheld aid from Ukraine in return for investigations of his political opponents, that action would not be an impeachable offense.

But even as Trump reiterated Sunday that there was “not at all” a quid pro quo, Conway was less definitive.