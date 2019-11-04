The student wore a dark brown dress shirt tucked into tan pants with a black tie and matching dress shoes. Had that been the extent of the boy’s outfit, he probably wouldn’t have drawn much attention as he walked alongside his costumed peers during a Halloween parade at an elementary school in Utah.

But the child’s ensemble featured two eye-catching details: a fake toothbrush mustache and a red armband decorated with a hand-drawn black swastika.

Pictures of the student wearing the Nazi costume and sporting Adolf Hitler’s distinctive facial hair at Creekside Elementary School, about 20 miles north of Salt Lake City, were shared on social media last week, sparking intense backlash from critics who decried the boy’s attire as ‘‘intolerably offensive.’’ Now, the school’s principal and a teacher have been placed on paid administrative leave, and the school district has launched an investigation into ‘‘every aspect of the situation,’’ according to a statement e-mailed to The Washington Post late Sunday.