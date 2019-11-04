In one of the most gripping passages of her testimony, which took place Oct. 11, Marie Yovanovitch said she remained worried that she would be a target of retaliation by Trump, who referred to her in his July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president as ‘‘bad news’’ and someone who was ‘‘going to go through some things.’’

WASHINGTON — The former US ambassador to Ukraine testified that she was the target of a secret plot to orchestrate her removal that involved President Trump’s personal attorney and Ukrainian officials suspected of fostering corruption, according to a transcript of her testimony released Monday by House impeachment investigators.

Advertisement

‘‘I was very concerned’’ upon reading Trump’s words when the rough transcript of the call was released, Yovanovitch testified. ‘‘I still am.’’ Asked whether she felt threatened, she replied, ‘‘Yes.’’

The transcript of Yovanovitch’s testimony is the first in a wave of witness statements scheduled to be released in the coming days, opening a new phase of the impeachment inquiry that is also expected to include public questioning of Yovanovitch and other key figures.

Yovanovitch’s deposition describes the involvement of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, in the early stages of what appeared to become a coordinated campaign to coerce the new leader of Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political opponents.

Yovanovitch’s account was augmented by the separate release of the impeachment deposition of Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who resigned from his position last month in protest over how Yovanovitch and others caught up in the Ukraine scandal were being treated.

Both transcripts provide fresh insights into the hostility Yovanovitch faced while serving in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the fallout among career officials at the State Department when it became clear that Pompeo had no intention of intervening to protect the ambassador or issue a public statement supporting her. McKinley also testified that he was concerned the State Department was being dragged into an attempted shakedown of a sovereign country.

Advertisement

At one point, Yovanovitch said, she was advised by a colleague to turn to Twitter to improve her standing with the president before it was too late. The advice came from the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who became embroiled in Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukraine for political dirt after Yovanovitch’s ouster.

‘‘You need to go big or go home,’’ Sondland told Yovanovitch, she recalled in her testimony. ‘‘You need to, you know, tweet out there that you support the president and that [claims that she was disloyal] are lies.’’ Yovanovitch said she felt it was not appropriate for someone in her position to write such a tweet.

In an exchange with reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said that he does not really know Yovanovitch and that, despite his statements about her to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, ‘‘I’m sure she’s a very fine woman.’’

The casual nature of Trump’s comment about an ambassador whose career he effectively ended stands in contrast to the sense of disbelief that emerged from both transcripts.

‘‘You’re going to think that I’m incredibly naive,’’ Yovanovitch said of the sequence of events before and after her May ouster, ‘‘but I couldn’t imagine all of the things that have happened over the last five or seven months — I just couldn’t imagine it.’’

Advertisement

The transcript release came as a new batch of witnesses were refusing Monday to sit with congressional investigators. The White House’s top national security lawyer, John Eisenberg, declined to appear for a scheduled deposition Monday morning, saying he would wait until a federal judge rules on whether Trump’s closest advisers have to answer questions from congressional investigators.

In addition to Eisenberg, four other officials were all expected to skip scheduled depositions, despite receiving subpoenas.

Yovanovitch was among the first in a series of witnesses who have appeared before the impeachment inquiry over the past two months, in closed-door hearings that have produced damaging allegations about Trump’s effort to extract political favors from the Ukrainian government.

That effort culminated in the July 25 call in which Trump pushed Zelensky to pursue investigations of former vice president Joe Biden and his family and help substantiate conspiratorial claims about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 US election.

Yovanovitch said that late last year she began to hear cryptic warnings from Ukrainian officials in touch with her staff that Giuliani was in talks with Ukraine’s then-prosecutor general, Yuri Lutsenko, ‘‘and that they had plans, and that they were going to, you know, do things, including to me.’’

Lutsenko was chafing at US pressure to crack down on Ukraine’s notorious corruption problems and help recover more than $40 billion that had been embezzled by senior officials in the prior administration. Yovanovitch was one of the main conduits of a stream of messages expressing dissatisfaction with Lutsenko, and she testified that he and Giuliani began ‘‘looking to hurt me’’ through false allegations.

Advertisement

Yovanovitch testified that Giuliani’s animus toward her was also driven by the embassy’s decision during her tenure to deny a US visa to another Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

Consular staffers at the embassy blocked the application because of Shokin’s ‘‘known corrupt activities,’’ Yovanovitch testified. ‘‘And the next thing we knew, Mayor Giuliani was calling the White House’’ to inform Trump loyalists that Yovanovitch was denying entry to a Ukrainian who could provide Trump ‘‘information about corruption at the embassy, including my corruption.’’ (Giuliani is a former mayor of New York City.)

Ultimately, the most direct warning about the hostility toward Yovanovitch came not from US officials but a high-ranking Ukrainian concerned that his country was also about to be victimized.

In February, Ukraine’s interior minister, Arsen Avakov, told Yovanovitch that he had been contacted by Giuliani and that the president’s attorney was working closely with two Ukrainian American businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, on efforts to dig up dirt on Biden that were troubling to officials in the new Ukraine government, she said.

Avakov said that for Kyiv to be drawn ‘‘into US domestic politics was a dangerous place for Ukraine to be,’’ Yovanovitch testified. He also warned her that the Giuliani-led group appeared determined to force her out of her job and ‘‘told me I really need to watch my back,’’ she said.

Two months later, Yovanovitch said, she was summoned abruptly back to Washington and told that while she had done nothing wrong, Trump had ‘‘lost confidence’’ in her and that her tenure as ambassador was untenable.

Advertisement

Parnas and Fruman were arrested last month at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and charged with US campaign finance violations. They have pleaded not guilty.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.