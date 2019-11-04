E. Jean Carroll publicly described the alleged assault for the first time in June, in a published excerpt of a memoir. At that time and in the new lawsuit, she said that after running into the then-real estate developer at Bergdorf Goodman in late 1995 or early 1996, they chatted and shopped together before he attacked her in a dressing room. She said he knocked her head against a wall, pulled down her tights and briefly penetrated her before she pushed him off and ran out.

A writer and longtime women’s advice columnist sued President Trump on Monday, accusing him of defaming her this summer after she claimed he sexually assaulted her two decades ago in an upscale New York City department store.

Trump has denied ever meeting her and has said she was trying to promote her book. The White House did not provide immediate comment after the suit was filed Tuesday morning.

‘‘I am filing this on behalf of every woman who has ever been harassed, assaulted, silenced, or spoken up only to be shamed, fired, ridiculed and belittled,’’ said Carroll, who is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, in a statement. ‘‘No person in this country should be above the law — including the president.’’

One year before the 2020 election, Trump is grappling with a number of legal challenges, including the impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill and lawsuits targeting his businesses and finances. Carroll filed her lawsuit in New York State Court, where another defamation suit against Trump has cleared some key hurdles.

In that case, Summer Zervos, a former contestant on Trump’s reality TV show, ‘‘The Apprentice,’’ says Trump groped her and kissed her without permission in 2007.

Zervos was among more than a dozen women in the weeks before the 2016 election who accused Trump of sexual impropriety, following the disclosure of a videotape in which he boasted about grabbing women’s genitals. Trump called the women who accused him of wrongdoing ‘‘liars,’’ prompting Zervos’s suit.

But another defamation case against Trump did not survive. Adult-film star Stormy Daniels sued the president last year after he suggested she had lied about being threatened to keep quiet about their alleged affair. A federal judge in Los Angeles dismissed the suit last October, ruling that Trump’s ‘‘rhetorical hyperbole’’ was political and ordering Daniels to pay the president’s legal fees.

Carroll’s assertion in the lawsuit that Trump ‘‘brutally raped her’’ stands apart from less violent allegations regarding Trump’s treatment of women. Under New York law, the alleged incident occurred too long ago to try to press criminal charges.

Washington Post

Progressive group to spend $75m on 2020 campaign

A progressive organization is plunging itself into the presidential campaign, unveiling plans to spend $75 million on digital advertising to counter President Trump’s early spending advantage in key 2020 battleground states.

The effort, by a nonprofit group called Acronym and an affiliated political action committee, is an outgrowth of growing concern by some Democratic officials that Trump could build an insurmountable edge in those key states through massive early advertising efforts. Trump has spent more than $26 million so far nationally just on Facebook and Google, more than the four top-polling Democrats — Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg — have spent in total on those platforms.

“The gun on this general election does not start when we have a nominee; it started months ago,” said David Plouffe, who managed Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and was a key adviser to him in 2012, and who recently joined Acronym’s board. “If the things that need to happen don’t happen in these battleground states between now and May or June, our nominee will never have time to catch up.”

Plouffe and Tara McGowan, the founder and chief executive of Acronym, said their digital campaign would kick off immediately with a heavy focus on shaping how the public views Trump and the Democratic Party during the primary season, well before a nominee emerges.

The campaign, which the organization is calling “Four is Enough,” will focus initially on key swing states: Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

New York Times

Ex-NAACP leader to run for Cummings’s House seat

Former NAACP chief and US lawmaker Kweisi Mfume said Monday that he will run for the Maryland congressional seat most recently held by his friend, the late congressman Elijah E. Cummings.

Considered an elder statesman in Baltimore politics, Mfume, 71, occupied the Seventh District seat from 1987 to 1996, when he stepped aside to lead the NAACP. Cummings then ran for the seat and won.

Mfume’s up-from-the-streets story is well known in the district.

He dropped out of high school, was a teenage father, and turned to crime after his mother, who raised him in poverty, died of cancer in his arms when he was 16.

Inspired by her memory, he says, he returned to school, earning degrees from Morgan State University and later Johns Hopkins University.

Washington Post