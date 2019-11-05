‘‘What trash are you speaking?’’ Vergara asked him, as prosecutors described at his arraignment last month.

The teen boy felt nervous as Vergara sat down, he would later say. Traveling home from school, he was talking on FaceTime with a friend, speaking in Arabic — when suddenly the man next to him ripped the earbud out of the boy’s ear.

There were plenty of open seats on the San Diego trolley, but Adrian Richard Vergara chose the one right next to a teenage Syrian refugee.

When the teen refugee responded, ‘‘Arabic,’’ prosecutors said, that’s when the brutal beating began.

On Monday, Vergara, 26, pleaded guilty to the Oct. 15 felony hate-crime assault after surveillance video on the trolley identified him as the attacker. Vergara is expected to be sentenced next month to five years in prison, KGTV reported.

Advertisement

In a statement to KSWB last month, the 17-year-old refugee said he hoped to dispel mistaken beliefs among people who have never met Arabs or Muslims that they are dangerous, and encouraged other members of the community to go to the police if they are ever attacked as he was.

‘‘To all the people who are attacking our community: Don’t judge us without knowing us,’’ he wrote.

The spontaneous attack shook San Diego’s refugee community, especially on the heels of another San Diego man’s unprovoked attack on three Muslim women wearing hijabs. In that Oct. 6 case, also charged as a hate crime, Kyle Allen, 50, allegedly shoved one of the women, slapped another, and then tried to pull off the third woman’s hijab. Allen has pleaded not guilty.

The 17-year-old refugee on the trolley had been reading up on that case just days before his own attack, he told KSWB in a statement. (The teen, who has not been identified by authorities, has spoken to local news outlets anonymously, fearing his and his family’s safety.)

Advertisement

He and his family had come to the United States in 2016 after fleeing the war-torn city of Homs, Syria, in 2012, he and his mother told the San Diego Union-Tribune. They had spent a year in Algeria and three in Jordan before arriving in California, not knowing a single person.

Washington Post