‘‘I really didn’t want to sit on the sidelines. So the question was where to go,’’ she said, adding that the current administration ‘‘is trying to undo not only fundamental protections that have been in place under multiple administrations, but it’s undermining the science and the work of scientists to protect the environment and the public.’’

In a phone interview Tuesday, McCarthy, who headed the EPA from July 2013 until January 2017, said she was joining the Natural Resources Defense Council to fight for stronger environmental protections and address the challenge of climate change.

An environmental group that’s sued the Trump administration nearly 100 times announced Tuesday that it has hired Gina McCarthy, who headed the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, as its new president and chief executive officer.

She added that she’s particularly concerned about policies aimed at limiting the kind of scientific studies that can be used in rulemaking and those that change the makeup of scientific advisory boards, as well as plans to relocate agencies outside Washington. ‘‘It’s not as much about the rollbacks, but it’s diminishing the capacity of federal agencies to do their job.’’

McCarthy, who served as the EPA’s air policy chief for four years before becoming administrator, helped craft many of the landmark climate policies that the current administration is unraveling. She also worked on the 2015 Paris climate accord, which the United States formally began withdrawing from Monday.

Since Donald Trump has taken office, the NRDC has emerged as one of the most aggressive groups challenging his administration’s work to roll back federal climate rules and bolster policies aimed at promoting energy exploration and other forms of development. It has sued the federal government 96 times on issues such as endangered species, energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, and more. According to the group, it has won 54 of the 59 cases that have been resolved so far.

McCarthy, a 65 year-old Massachusetts native who was hailed by conservationists but denounced by many energy industry officials during her time in office, has criticized President Trump and his deputies. After leaving the Obama administration, she joined the faculty of Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health as a public health professor.

Library denied New York Times subscription, officials cite ‘fake news’

The librarians of Citrus County, Fla., had what seemed like a modest wish: a digital subscription to the New York Times. For about $2,700 annually, they reasoned, they could offer an easy way for their roughly 70,000 patrons to research and catch up on the news.

But when their request came before the Citrus County Commission last month, local officials literally laughed out loud. One commissioner, Scott Carnahan, declared the paper to be ‘‘fake news.’’

‘‘I agree with President Trump,’’ he said. ‘‘I will not be voting for this. I don’t want the New York Times in this county.’’

In a move that is now generating intense online backlash, all five members of the commission agreed to reject the library’s request. The discussion took place on Oct. 24, the same day when the Trump administration announced plans to cancel federal agencies’ subscriptions to the Times and The Washington Post. While there’s no apparent connection — the Citrus County meeting began several hours before the Wall Street Journal broke the news of the new edict — the controversy unfolding in central Florida highlights how politicians nationwide are parroting the president’s disparaging rhetoric about the media.

While the Citrus County Commission is technically nonpartisan, the area, located amid the swamps and springs north of Tampa, is deeply conservative. At the Oct. 24 meeting, the proposal to budget several thousand dollars for a Times digital subscription was met with immediate disapproval and suspicion.

‘‘Do we really need to subscribe to the New York Times?’’ Commissioner Ron Kitchen Jr. asked.

The other men seated at the dais chuckled.

‘‘I actually was going say that,’’ Carnahan responded. He had seconded a motion to hear the item only so that they could have a discussion about the Times, he said, volunteering his opinion: ‘‘I don’t agree with it, I don’t like ‘em, it’s fake news, and I’m voting no.’’

Suggesting that a lack of resources wasn’t the problem, Carnahan said that the library could take the thousands of dollars that an institutional subscription to the Times would cost and ″do something else with it.’’ And community members who really wanted to read the paper could simply sign up for home delivery. ‘‘I support Donald Trump,’’ he concluded.

Afterward, two commissioners who hadn’t spoken up during the meeting told the Citrus County Chronicle that they worried that agreeing to pay for the Times would lead to requests for subscriptions to more ‘‘radical publications.’’

The Chronicle noted that the four commissioners who agreed to be interviewed said that they did not read the Times.

As the paper also pointed out, the Citrus County library system spends about $3,000 annually on a print subscription to the Times. Two of the county’s four branch libraries get the paper only on Sunday, however, and library officials had hoped to broaden its reach. Unsurprisingly, the commission’s decision came as a disappointment.

‘‘Someone’s personal political view does not have a place in deciding what library resources are available for the entire county,’’ Sandy Price, the chairwoman for the library’s advisory board, told the Chronicle. ‘‘Libraries have to ensure all points of view are represented.’’

