Bevin aggressively linked himself to Trump and sought to tie Beshear to the national Democrats pursuing the impeachment inquiry against the president. Trump, who comfortably carried Kentucky in 2016, has put his political capital on the line: He rallied voters there Monday night.

With 97 percent of the vote tallied, the marquee matchup of the election night had Beshear with a minuscule lead, 49.3 percent to 48.7 percent. Political observers had looked at this race as a potential bellwether for the presidential elections next year, given the rise of the GOP’s strength in the Bluegrass State and the struggles of President Trump.

The race between Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear, was too close to call after the polls closed Tuesday night.

The president also held a campaign event Friday in Mississippi, where Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, was pitted against Attorney General Jim Hood, an anti-abortion, pro-gun Democrat, in the governor’s race.

The off-year governor’s races and legislative elections in Virginia and New Jersey offer a test of voter enthusiasm and party organization amid the impeachment proceedings and a fevered Democratic presidential primary scramble.

Partisans of all stripes invariably will scrutinize the results for clues about how voters are reacting to the impeachment saga and whether the Republican president is losing ground among suburban voters who rewarded Democrats in the 2018 midterms and could be critical again next November.

Virginia, a presidential battleground state, could offer the best signals for 2020. Democrats had a big 2017 in the state, sweeping statewide offices by wide margins and gaining seats in the Legislature largely on the strength of a strong suburban vote that previewed how Democrats would go on to flip the US House a year later.

This time, Virginia Democrats are looking to add to their momentum by flipping enough Republican seats to gain trifecta control of the state house, meaning the governor’s office and both legislative chambers.

Democrats are looking to maintain their legislative supermajorities in New Jersey and ward off any concerns that Trump and Republicans could widen their reach into Democratic-controlled areas.

Some voters tied their decisions to the national atmosphere, particularly the president.

In Kentucky, 73-year-old Michael Jennings voted straight Democratic. A Vietnam veteran, retired state worker and former journalist, Jennings described the president as unfit for office and a threat to American democracy.

‘‘If Kentucky can send a small flare up that we’re making the necessary turn, that’s a hopeful sign that would have reverberations far beyond our state,’’ he said.

Yet Richard Simmons, 63, a butcher from Glen Allen, Va., was just as staunchly in the GOP camp, saying he voted for GayDonna Vandergriff in a state House race. Her Republican affiliation, he said, ‘‘means everything to me, especially now.’’

Simmons said he’s a staunch Trump supporter and thinks the impeachment investigation is unfounded.

‘‘It’s one diversion after another to keep Trump from doing anything,’’ he said. ‘‘He’s helped the economy, like, big-time. And I trust the guy.’’

Bevin’s first term as Kentucky governor has been marked by pitched battles against state lawmakers — including Republicans — and teachers. Beshear, meanwhile, is well known as state attorney general and the son of Steve Beshear, who won two terms as governor from 2007 to 2016 even as the state trended more solidly Republican in federal elections.

Given Bevin’s weakness, Trump would claim a big victory if the governor manages a second term. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who easily defeated Bevin in a 2014 Senate primary, also has a vested interest in the outcome. McConnell is favored to win reelection next year in Kentucky, even as national Democrats harbor hopes of defeating him. And the powerful senator would quell some of those hopes with a Bevin victory.

In Mississippi, Republicans have controlled the governor’s office for two decades. But Phil Bryant is term-limited, leaving the two other statewide officials to battle for a promotion. Reeves and Republicans have sought to capitalize on the state’s GOP leanings with the Democrat Hood acknowledging that he voted for Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016. Hood would need a high turnout of the state’s African-American voters and a better-than-usual share of the white vote to pull off the upset.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.