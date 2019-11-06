Virginia’s dramatic and rapid transition from red to purple to blue is a story of the growing support for Democrats in the suburban areas of the state, particularly around the District of Columbia and Richmond. The apparent defeat of Republican Governor Matt Bevin in Kentucky was powered in part by the strength of support Democrat Andy Beshear attracted in that state’s suburban counties.

There was mostly bad news for Republicans in Tuesday’s elections, but the most concerning of all for party leaders should be the steady march by Democrats in converting suburban America into a political stronghold during the era of President Trump.

Advertisement

For the president, the results underscore that his best hope for reelection in 2020 will be to expand the electorate as much as possible in the small-town, rural, and exurban areas of the battleground states. Scouring those areas for every vote possible will be the campaign’s highest priority.

For Republicans looking beyond the president’s reelection campaign, the deterioration of support in the suburbs should be cause of major alarm. Democrats won control of the House in 2018 by flipping suburban districts and there was nothing in the results Tuesday night to suggest that the anti-Trump energy that powered those victories has slackened. Trump is the master of motivating voters — both those for him and clearly those against him.

‘‘This is an overwhelming Trump phenomenon,’’ said a gloomy Republican strategist who spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer a candid assessment of the party’s problem. ‘‘Trump has accelerated everything. There is no path in a swing, suburban district for a Republican — male, female, or minority. . . . It’s not a challenge, it’s a hill. . . . There’s no strategy to climb it.’’

This strategist said she worries now about the GOP losing more suburban swing districts in 2020. If that turns out to be correct, she said, the diversity of the Republican conference in the House will be reduced to ‘‘white men with white hair and white men with gray hair and a few token women, and when [Representative] Will Hurd leaves, no African Americans and only a couple of Latinos.’’

Advertisement

The Republican problem in suburban America is a Republican problem among female voters, particularly college-educated white women who long have been targets of persuasion efforts by both parties in national elections. Whether known as soccer moms, security moms, or some other label, suburban women have been a critically important swing group of voters. Today, Republicans are running sizable deficits among suburban women.

The latest Washington Post-ABC News poll highlights the current state of suburban voters. In a head-to-head test between Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, suburban men side with the president by 51 percent to 43 percent. Among women, however, Biden leads by 28 points, 63 percent to 35 percent. Matched against Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Trump is leading among suburban men by 54 percent to 42 percent but losing among women by 60 percent to 34 percent.

‘‘Republicans have a big problem heading into 2020 — and that could impact states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, North Carolina, Arizona and so on,’’ Christina Reynolds of Emily’s List wrote in an email message Wednesday morning. ‘‘We saw those persuasion swings in 2018, and based on last night we feel good we’ll see them again in 2020.’’

Advertisement

The depth of the anti-Trump sentiment in suburban America extends down the ballot, as Tuesday’s results around the country showed in local races in places like the Indianapolis and Philadelphia suburbs. Even with a historically low national unemployment rate, voters in these areas have chosen to send a message of displeasure with the president and the spillover is hitting the Republican Party at many levels.

‘‘Every election, in every locality, is played in the key of Trump,’’ Russ Schriefer, a GOP strategist wrote in an email message Wednesday morning.

Tuesday’s results come with the normal caveats about off-year elections. It’s always risky to read too much into the outcome. Kentucky isn’t turning from red to purple as a result of the apparent election of Beshear, whose father, Steve Beshear, served as governor before Bevin. As many Republicans, including the president, pointed out late Tuesday, the rest of the statewide races in Kentucky went to the GOP.

Nonetheless, you can be certain that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, who is up for reelection next year, will be taking nothing for granted.

Especially in gubernatorial races, it’s still possible for Democrats to win in red states and for Republicans to win in blue states, if the matchups are favorable. Republicans hold the governorships of deep blue states like Maryland and Massachusetts. Democrats won the governorship of Kansas last year because Republicans ran a flawed candidate in the general election.

Beshear fit the state of Kentucky, just as Democratic Representative Conor Lamb fit his western Pennsylvania congressional district when he won a special election in early 2018. Democrats won’t be nominating a presidential candidate who is as moderate in their views as candidates like that. The question for Democrats is what kind of candidate they choose as their nominee. Trump and Republicans hope it is someone they can paint as far out of the mainstream.