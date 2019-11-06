ORLANDO — A 51-year-old Florida man groped a Walt Disney World worker dressed as a princess during a photo opportunity at the Magic Kingdom, authorities said.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office affidavit said that Brian Sherman and his wife posed for pictures with the woman on Saturday afternoon. Sherman said the character was his favorite before putting his arm around her and groping her breast.

Sherman sat on one side of the woman, and his wife was on the other side, the affidavit said.