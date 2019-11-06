CAIRO — An Egyptian opposition lawmaker said Wednesday that the country’s Parliament has referred him to an ethics committee for posting a video criticizing President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the latest episode in a widening crackdown by authorities on dissent.
The lawmaker, Ahmed Tantawi, also said that security forces arrested a worker in his office and an unspecified number of friends on Cairo.
Tantawi’s video had lobbied against constitutional amendments adopted earlier this year in a national referendum permitting Sissi to stay in power until 2030.
At Tuesday’s session of Parliament, around 100 lawmakers called for disciplinary measures against Tantawi.
Speaker Ali Abdel-Al said those criticizing the political leadership ‘‘have no place in Egypt and should go to another country.’’
Advertisement
‘‘We are committed to protect the people. The nation, the leadership, the military, and police are red lines,’’ Abdel-Al said.
Sissi, who previously held the office of military chief, led the military’s 2013 overthrow of the freely elected but
divisive Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, after protests against Morsi’s brief rule.
associated press