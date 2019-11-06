CAIRO — An Egyptian opposition lawmaker said Wednesday that the country’s Parliament has referred him to an ethics committee for posting a video criticizing President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the latest episode in a widening crackdown by authorities on dissent.

The lawmaker, Ahmed Tantawi, also said that security forces arrested a worker in his office and an unspecified number of friends on Cairo.

Tantawi’s video had lobbied against constitutional amendments adopted earlier this year in a national referendum permitting Sissi to stay in power until 2030.