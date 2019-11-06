The group found that, collectively, the fake stories were posted more than 2.3 million times and had an estimated 158.9 million views, along with 8.9 million likes, comments, and shares. The false stories targeted both political parties, though Avaaz says the majority were against Democrats and liberals.

The group, Avaaz, said Wednesday that it found that viral misinformation is still being spread on the social network despite measures Facebook has put in place since the 2016 election. The researchers tracked the 100 most widely shared false news stories between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1 this year. The stories they tracked had all been fact-checked and debunked by Facebook’s third-party fact-checking partners, which include The Associated Press.

SAN FRANCISCO — An advocacy group tracking misinformation says it has found an increase in fake political news shared on Facebook ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

Most of the false news sources were individual users or non-official political pages. Avaaz, a left-leaning online advocacy group, said stories it found spreading even after they were debunked included one falsely claiming that President Trump’s grandfather was a pimp and a tax evader and that his father was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. That story had an estimated 29 million views. Another story falsely claiming that Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar attended an Al Qaeda training camp had an estimated 770,000 views.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report late Tuesday.

Avaaz said in the report that the findings are the ‘‘tip of the iceberg of disinformation’’ ahead of the 2020 election.

Associated Press

Trump to speak at 100th annual New York City Veterans Day Parade

NEW YORK — President Trump may have officially declared himself a full-time Florida resident, but for some reason he keeps returning to his hometown.

On Monday, Trump will be kicking off the 100th annual New York City Veterans Day Parade at Madison Square Park in Manhattan, the event organizers announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

Trump is deeply unpopular in the city, and his visits are often met with protests. On Saturday, Trump popped into Manhattan for an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at Madison Square Garden. The reaction when he arrived: loud boos and some cheers.

The president will give an address at the park. He was also slated to lay a wreath at a memorial inside the park, but the White House decided that he would not after all, according to a parade spokesman, Pat Smith.

Trump will not march in the parade, which begins by the park at 24th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and proceeds north to 48th Street. It kicks off at noon Monday.

For decades, Trump lived in an eponymous skyscraper on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan. He began his unlikely presidential bid from its lobby. After winning, he moved to Washington, with only a few trips back to New York City.

But in late September Trump declared that his permanent residence was now his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.

After news broke of the residency change last week, Trump, a Republican, said he had been treated “very badly” by top officials in New York, who are Democrats.

The grand marshals for this year’s parade include three Medal of Honor recipients, a Marine who served in the Gulf War, and a decorated Marine infantry officer who served two tours in Iraq.

Douglas McGowan, chairman of the United War Veterans Council, which organizes the annual parade, said in a statement, “This is a day when we put politics aside to focus on honoring our veterans, and to recommit ourselves as a community to providing them with the services they have earned, the services they deserve and, for many, the services they were denied.”

Advertisement

New York Times

Cyclist who lost job after giving Trump middle finger elected to local office in Virginia

The cyclist who lost her job after giving the middle finger to President Trump’s motorcade has found a new one after running for local office and ousting a Republican supervisor in Loudoun County, Va., on Tuesday.

The cyclist, Juli Briskman, had been active in local politics before, but in October 2017 she lifted that one specific finger to make a point and ended up gaining the national spotlight.

Trump had just finished a round of golf at his course in Potomac Falls, Va., when his motorcade approached Briskman, who, from the seat of her bicycle, kept her finger raised as the black SUVs passed — and repeated the gesture when she caught up to them in traffic.

News photographers captured images of her protest, and they quickly spread around the internet. The next week, Briskman was told she needed to resign from her job as a marketing analyst for Akima, a federal contractor in Herndon, Va., for violating its social media policy by posting the images online.

Now, as a newly elected member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, Briskman will oversee that same golf course — it’s in her district.

Advertisement

Briskman, who ran as a Democrat, defeated the incumbent with just over 52 percent of the vote.

Back in October 2017, Briskman said her “blood started boiling” when Trump’s motorcade began to pass her.

“I just got angry,” she said then. “I lifted my arm and started flipping him off. I started thinking, ‘You’re golfing again when there is so much going on right now.’ ”

She filed a lawsuit over her firing, but it was dismissed by a state judge.

Briskman said in a tweet Tuesday night that she was proud to “#FlipVA.” Both chambers of the State Legislature flipped from Republican to Democratic control Tuesday.

New York Times