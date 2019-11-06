Maryland’s deep blue Montgomery County has become the first jurisdiction in the Washington, D.C., region to ban discrimination against natural hairstyles, following similar legislation in California and New York.
The county’s all-Democratic council voted unanimously Tuesday for a bill that outlaws discrimination in the workplace and elsewhere against certain types of hairstyles, including ‘‘braids, locks, Afros, curls, and twists.’’
The legislation allows those who face discrimination to seek a civil penalty of up to $5,000.
At a public hearing last month, several residents in the majority-minority jurisdiction of 1 million described incidents where employers pressured them to adapt their hair so it abides by ‘‘Eurocentric standards of beauty.’’
Area attorneys and the county’s own Human Rights Office say formal instances of hair discrimination were rare in the liberal suburb.
But council members countered that the bill would serve as a preemptive warning.
‘‘I will never forget the first time one of my daughters asked me why her hair wasn’t straight like the girls on
television,’’ County Council member Will Jawando, who spearheaded the bill and is African-American, said in a statement.
