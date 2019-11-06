Maryland’s deep blue Montgomery County has become the first jurisdiction in the Washington, D.C., region to ban discrimination against natural hairstyles, following similar legislation in California and New York.

The county’s all-Democratic council voted unanimously Tuesday for a bill that outlaws discrimination in the workplace and elsewhere against certain types of hairstyles, including ‘‘braids, locks, Afros, curls, and twists.’’

The legislation allows those who face discrimination to seek a civil penalty of up to $5,000.