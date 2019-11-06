When online critics began suggesting this summer that Jessica Ann Smith was faking her cancer diagnosis to raise money, the Pennsylvania powerlifter spent an hour on a local podcast fiercely defending herself.

‘‘If anyone straight up

came up to me and said, ‘I think you’re faking this,’ I literally would say, ‘OK, you’re coming to chemo with me on Monday,’ ” Smith, 31, told the website The Ever Evolving Truth in August.

In fact, police detectives were already working to talk to her medical providers. And she was indeed faking it, they now say.