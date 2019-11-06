When online critics began suggesting this summer that Jessica Ann Smith was faking her cancer diagnosis to raise money, the Pennsylvania powerlifter spent an hour on a local podcast fiercely defending herself.
‘‘If anyone straight up
came up to me and said, ‘I think you’re faking this,’ I literally would say, ‘OK, you’re coming to chemo with me on Monday,’ ” Smith, 31, told the website The Ever Evolving Truth in August.
In fact, police detectives were already working to talk to her medical providers. And she was indeed faking it, they now say.
Smith was arrested Monday in Chester County, Pa., and charged with raising more than $10,000 on GoFundMe and Facebook by pleading for help on medical bills that didn’t exist.
‘‘She made people believe she had a very serious cancer diagnosis. The fact is she didn’t have cancer,’’ Mike Noone, Chester County’s first assistant district attorney, told WPVI.
Smith had made waves with her dramatic tales of overcoming devastating illnesses to become a competitive powerlifter, a sport mostly dominated by men. In a March interview with the Philly Voice, she ticked off a litany of physical setbacks, from a double hip replacement to a rare heart condition to a cancer-related hysterectomy.
‘‘Two weeks ago, I had a baseball-sized mass removed from my abdomen,’’ she casually noted.
washington post