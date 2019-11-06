WASHINGTON — Former attorney general Jeff Sessions plans to announce as soon as Thursday that he will run for his old Senate seat in Alabama, according to three people familiar with his plans.

Sessions, whose turbulent two-year stint in the administration ended when he was forced out by President Trump last November, would enter with strong name recognition and deep institutional ties in the state and elsewhere. He held the seat for decades before he became Trump’s first attorney general.

If he were to secure the Republican nomination, he would face Senator Doug Jones, the Democrat who delivered the GOP a stunning setback by flipping the seat in the deeply red state in 2017.