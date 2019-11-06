WASHINGTON — Former attorney general Jeff Sessions plans to announce as soon as Thursday that he will run for his old Senate seat in Alabama, according to three people familiar with his plans.
Sessions, whose turbulent two-year stint in the administration ended when he was forced out by President Trump last November, would enter with strong name recognition and deep institutional ties in the state and elsewhere. He held the seat for decades before he became Trump’s first attorney general.
If he were to secure the Republican nomination, he would face Senator Doug Jones, the Democrat who delivered the GOP a stunning setback by flipping the seat in the deeply red state in 2017.
The wild card in the race will be Trump, and whether he will weigh in against his former attorney general and in favor of other Republicans who have already announced their candidacies.
The president has discussed attacking Sessions with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, and McConnell has shared that he also has concerns about Sessions running, according to people familiar with the matter. He has repeatedly denigrated Sessions to allies and White House aides in recent days.
Senator Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, said that he spoke with Sessions this week, but that Sessions did not indicate to him directly whether he would run. Shelby said he spoke about Sessions’ potential candidacy with Trump two months ago, and ‘‘he was not exactly on board.’’
‘‘He’ll be a factor,’’ Shelby said of Trump.
washington post