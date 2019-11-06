Minutes into their opening statement, prosecutors linked the charges against Stone directly to Trump, citing phone records that showed the two talking at key moments.

Stone’s trial is the last case filed by special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of Russian interference in the presidential campaign, and prosecutors wasted little time connecting Stone’s alleged crimes to the interests of the Trump campaign.

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone lied to Congress ‘‘because the truth looked bad for Donald Trump,’’ a federal prosecutor said Wednesday at the opening of Stone’s trial for allegedly trying to conceal his efforts before the 2016 election to gain insights about Democrats’ hacked emails.

‘‘The evidence in this case will show Roger Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee because the truth looked bad for the Trump campaign, and the truth looked bad for Donald Trump,’’ prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky, who was a member of Mueller’s team, told the jury of nine women and three men at a federal courthouse in Washington.

Stone’s lawyer told the panel his client had no intention of lying, and appeared voluntarily before the intelligence committee. While Stone may have bragged about connections he didn’t have, Bruce Rogow said, his client did not mean to lie to lawmakers.

Zelinsky said that on the evening of June 14, 2016 — the day the Democratic National Committee announced its computer system had been hacked — Stone called then-candidate Trump. In late July, after the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks had begun releasing hacked DNC material, Stone again called Trump’s phone, and that call lasted 10 minutes.

Prosecutors do not know what the two discussed but ‘‘about an hour after that call that Roger Stone had with then-candidate Trump, Roger Stone sent another email,’’ Zelinsky said, asking a friend in London to try to contact WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The prosecutor urged jurors to focus on Stone’s conduct, not the broader controversies swirling around the 2016 campaign.

‘‘This case is about Roger Stone’s false testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in an attempt to obstruct the investigation and to tamper with evidence,” Zelinsky said.

Stone, 67, a longtime Trump adviser and political consultant, has pleaded not guilty to a seven-count indictment.

Prosecutors say he lied on several points: when he told the House Intelligence Committee in September 2017 that he did not have texts or emails about his 2016 discussions surrounding WikiLeaks, when he said that he had only one associate who tried to act as a go-between with Assange, and when he claimed that he never spoke to anyone in the Trump campaign about WikiLeaks’s plans.

Zelinksy said Stone told those lies because if Congress had learned of his many emails and texts seeking details about what WikiLeaks had on Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, ‘‘it would have unraveled all of the other lies Roger Stone told.’’

During that critical summer 2016 period after WikiLeaks began releasing hacked data, Stone emailed Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon, Zelinsky told the jury.

‘‘Trump can still win, but time is running out,’’ Stone wrote to Bannon. ‘‘ ‘I know how to win, but it ain’t pretty,’ ” Zelinsky read, suggesting that Stone was alluding to WikiLeaks.

Rogow, Stone’s attorney, countered that Stone agreed to testify without a subpoena, and in public, thinking the questions would be about any contacts with Russians.

‘‘The evidence will show that’s not the usual way that people go to a committee hearing, certainly if they’re intending to lie,’’ said Rogow.