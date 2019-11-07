The letter was sent by Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat and chairman of the subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, part of the House Oversight Committee. The subcommittee has been investigating e-cigarette use by teenagers.

In a letter dated Thursday, the panel demanded Juul turn over all documents referring to any potentially or allegedly contaminated e-liquid from supplier Alternative Ingredients Inc. or other sources, as well as any documents related to Juul’s internal investigation of contaminated e-liquid pods or any underlying manufacturing issue.

(Bloomberg) -- A House subcommittee is demanding that Juul Labs Inc. turn over documents concerning potential contaminated pods that the e-cigarette company may have sold.

The subcommittee is requesting documents and information “about disturbing reports” that Juul “may have knowingly sold nearly one million contaminated Juul pods,” Krishnamoorthi said in the letter.

A similar letter was sent by the panel to the president of Alternative Ingredients, demanding documents related to any potentially contaminated products it may have sold to Juul.

Representatives for Juul and Alternative Ingredients didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The letters ask that the companies produce the documents by Nov. 21.

In a lawsuit last month, a former Juul executive, Siddharth Breja, accused the company of intentionally selling contaminated nicotine pods and refusing to recall them after learning about the problem.

“Juul has sent to market, at a minimum, approximately one million mint-flavored e-cigarette nicotine pods that it admits were contaminated,” Breja said in the suit. Juul refused to issue a safety warning about the contaminated pods, he said.

Juul has said Breja’s claims had no merit and the company already investigated the issue and determined its product met all applicable specifications.

