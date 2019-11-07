When they marched on the statehouse in Frankfort, Kentucky, in the midst of a spring snowstorm and a political firestorm last year, teachers warned the governor: ‘‘We’ll remember in November.’’

Nearly 20 months later, they appeared to have delivered on that promise, helping Democrat Andy Beshear upset Republican incumbent Matt Bevin to win the Kentucky governor’s race in a state that President Trump carried by 30 points in 2016.

Beshear’s victory comes amid a national teacher uprising in which educators have staged walkouts in more than a dozen states, including conservative states like Kentucky.