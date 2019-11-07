A 61-year-old white man who is accused of splashing acid on a Hispanic man’s face and telling him to go back to his country has been charged with a hate crime by prosecutors in Milwaukee.

The prosecutors also filed charges of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon against the suspect, Clifton Blackwell, on Wednesday. He faces a total of 35 years in prison and $105,000 in fines.

According to charging documents, the episode began Friday night when Blackwell yelled at Mahud Villalaz, 42, for parking too close to a bus stop, saying “Why did you invade my country?” and “Why don’t you respect my laws?”