Most news organizations, including The Washington Post, have withheld the name of the whistle-blower, whose complaint about Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been largely confirmed by diplomats and others with firsthand knowledge as well as by a reconstructed transcript released by the White House. The whistle-blower’s name has been kept confidential by US officials, in line with federal law designed to prevent retaliation.

Tweets on Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr. capped more than a month of efforts by President Trump’s allies to surface the supposed name of a whistle-blower whose complaint about a July 25 phone call led to the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Advertisement

But the supposed name of the whistle-blower has been circulating in conservative corners of social media since at least Oct. 3, culminating in Trump Jr.’s Wednesday morning retweet of a Breitbart News article that named an individual — and his inclusion of the person’s name in a later tweet of his own. During one 24-hour period last week, the CIA officer’s name was mentioned in more than 150,000 tweets.

The same officer has also been the subject of an advertising campaign on Facebook, financed by, among others, a North Carolina businessman whose Facebook page is aimed at Christian users. The ads, in which the supposed name of the whistle-blower appeared, were viewed several hundred thousand times before Facebook removed them Wednesday in response to a query from The Post.

The campaign on social media to out the whistle-blower, who enjoys legal protection from retaliation, intensified as Trump and his allies in Congress ramped up their calls for the individual to be identified. Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, demanded at a Trump rally on Monday that mainstream news organizations provide a name. These calls were quoted in tweets from Russian state media organizations RT and Sputnik.

Advertisement

The web-enabled effort to identify the whistle-blower illustrates the ability of Trump and his allies to weaponize an army of conservative commentators and social media provocateurs to spread the president’s version of events and combat his critics. Trump displayed his willingness to organize these foot soldiers at his ‘‘social media summit’’ over the summer, to which many of the same commentators were invited.

Trump has called for the whistle-blower to be outed, saying he has a right to ‘‘meet my accuser.’’ But if Trump believes the outlets that he promotes, he already knows his accuser’s name.

The paid Facebook posts in particular alarmed whistle-blower advocates. An attorney for the whistle-blower, who declined to name his client, said Facebook and others have an ethical responsibility to protect ‘‘those who lawfully expose suspected government wrongdoing.’’

‘‘This is particularly significant in this case where I have made it clear time and time again that reporting any suspected name for the whistle-blower will place that individual and their family at risk of serious harm,’’ said the attorney, Andrew Bakaj. ‘‘To that end, I am deeply troubled with Facebook seeking to profit from advertising that would place someone in harm’s way. This, frankly, is at the pinnacle of irresponsibility and is intentionally reckless.’’

The person named in Trump Jr.’s tweets — as well as in the articles he amplified — did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the president’s elder son, when asked by The Post about Trump Jr.’s posts, cited his several tweets on the subject, including one noting previous online conversations about the whistle-blower’s supposed name and expressing surprise about the controversy on Wednesday. ‘‘Are they going to pretend that his name hasn’t been in the public domain for weeks now?’’ the spokesman, Andrew Surabian, asked.

Advertisement

Far-right Internet personalities with ties to the president have labored to give credence to claims about the whistle-blower’s identity, which has been the subject of speculation on the web since the first days after details of the complaint became public.

Jack Posobiec — a Trump supporter who pushed the debunked ‘‘Pizzagate’’ conspiracy theory that prominent Democratic politicians were involved in a child sex abuse ring and is now a correspondent for the conservative One America News Network — tweeted the name of the CIA officer on Oct. 3, two weeks after elements of the whistle-blower’s complaint became public.

Posobiec said his initial mention of the CIA officer’s name, suggesting it ‘‘sounds like’’ that person was the whistle-blower, was an educated guess based on what he’d read in a New York Times article and background Posobiec already knew about several people suspected of being the whistle-blower. The Times article, published on Sept. 26, carried the headline, ‘‘Whistle-Blower Is a C.I.A. Officer Who Was Detailed to the White House.’’

‘‘You could pretty much read between the lines,’’ Posobiec said.

His initial reference drew some immediate attention. But Posobiec’s reach paled next to the torrent that came when other accounts, including that of conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, mentioned the same name on Twitter. One account, @GregRubini, tweeted the same CIA officer’s name more than 20 times.

Advertisement

The push on Twitter intensified last week, when an article appeared on RealClearInvestigations, which is backed by foundations associated with conservative causes, including the Ed Uihlein Family Foundation and the Sarah Scaife Foundation. The article, by the conservative author Paul Sperry, whose books include Infiltration: How Muslim Spies and Subversives have Penetrated Washington, made a detailed argument that the individual was the whistle-blower.