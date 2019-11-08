MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has gone back to calling the evergreen on display at the state Capitol a holiday tree, reversing his predecessor who declared it a Christmas tree.
The state Department of Administration places a huge evergreen in the Capitol rotunda every year ahead of Christmas. The tree has been a tradition since 1916.
Politicians called it a Christmas tree until 1985, when they began referring to it as a holiday tree to avoid perceptions that they were endorsing religion. DOA allows other groups to place displays in the rotunda as end-of-the-year holidays approach, including a menorah and a Festivus pole, a nod to the fictional holiday in the ‘‘Seinfeld’’ television series. But the controversy over what to call the tree has never really died.
Former Republican gover nor Scott Walker declared the tree a Christmas tree when he took office in 2011.
Evers, a Democrat, called the tree a holiday tree on Friday.
Associated Press