Jefferson’s father, Marquis Jefferson, died around 6 p.m. at the Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas, where he had been since Friday night after having heart complications and cardiac arrest, the spokesman, Bruce Carter, said Sunday.

The father of Atatiana Jefferson, the black woman who was shot and killed by a white Fort Worth police officer responding to an open-door call, died Saturday, a family spokesman said.

Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot by a Fort Worth police officer through a back window of her home last month.

Jefferson had been struggling with the death of his only child, Carter said.

“I can only sum it up as a broken heart,” he said. “He had to go through so much just to get through the services as a father and continually doing good to make sure that who he was in their relationship was something he could honor.”

Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot through her bedroom window Oct. 12 by a police officer after her neighbor, who had noticed the doors were open, called a nonemergency police line and asked officers to check on the house.

At the time of shooting, she had been up late playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew.

The officer who shot Jefferson, Aaron Dean, 34, resigned from the department and was subsequently charged with murder.

Marquis Jefferson buried his daughter a little more than two weeks ago following a delay in the services as a result of a family dispute.

“His body just couldn’t take what it had to endure,” Carter said.