“I am going down here to make a scene, so y’all watch the news,” Hutchinson said in a Facebook Live video before the game.

The man, Hoyt Hutchinson, 32, was arrested after officers in Tuscaloosa, Ala., saw him cut the balloon and then try to flee about 1 p.m. Saturday, police said on Facebook. It wasn’t clear what Hutchinson had used to slash the balloon.

Authorities arrested a man they said had slashed a giant balloon of a baby Donald Trump that was on display to protest the president’s visit to a football game in Alabama on Saturday.

The balloon, which stands 20 feet tall and 13 feet wide when fully inflated, had been set up at a protest at Monnish Park. Trump attended the game about a mile away at Bryant-Denny Stadium featuring the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

Hutchinson was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, police said. He was taken to Tuscaloosa County Jail, posted $2,500 bond, and watched the game’s third quarter, the Tuscaloosa News reported.

Hutchinson set up a GoFundMe account, “Restitutions for Baby Trump Stabber,” to raise money for his legal fees.

“Hoyt made sure our beloved president didn’t have to see this disrespectful balloon on the streets of Ttown today!!” the page says. As of Sunday morning, more than $20,000 had been donated. Hutchinson could not be immediately reached Sunday.

A different GoFundMe campaign called “Get Baby Trump to Tuscaloosa” had drawn more than $7,000 to have the balloon at the protest. Organizers said it cost about $4,000 to bring the balloon, anchor it, and staff it.

New York Times

Sanders to Bloomberg: ‘You ain’t gonna buy this election’

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders let loose a volley of sharp attacks against Michael Bloomberg on Saturday night, accusing the former New York mayor in his bluntest language yet of positioning himself to buy the election and vowing to stop him from doing so.

‘‘Tonight we say to Michael Bloomberg and other billionaires: Sorry, you ain’t gonna buy this election,’’ said Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, prompting loud cheers from supporters.

The fiery comments, which marked an escalation from earlier and less direct criticism from Sanders, underscored how Bloomberg’s recent steps toward entering the Democratic primary have roiled the contest. They also offered a preview of the jabs Bloomberg could face from other candidates if he decides to jump in the race.

The leading liberal candidates, Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts., have significant ideological differences with Bloomberg that would probably flare up if the former mayor challenges them.

Sanders delivered his remarks at a campaign rally in Coralville, Iowa, that marked the end of a two-day swing through this first caucus state with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York. Sanders will continue campaigning in Iowa on his own Sunday and Monday.

Bloomberg recently walked back his earlier declaration that he would not run for president, moving to file paperwork for the contest, even as he has stopped short of officially entering. A Bloomberg adviser said Friday that if Bloomberg does get in the race, he would not aggressively compete in the first four caucus and primary states. Sanders knocked him over that strategy.

‘‘You’re not going to get elected president by avoiding Iowa, by avoiding New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada,’’ warned Sanders. ‘‘You’re not go to buy this election by spending hundreds of millions of dollars on media in California. Those days are gone.’’

A Bloomberg adviser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington Post

Klobuchar sees different standard for Buttigieg

Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, said Sunday that women in politics are held to a higher standard than men, arguing that a female candidate with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s experience probably would not make it to the presidential debate stage.

Klobuchar’s comments marked the latest instance of a 2020 presidential contender taking aim at Buttigieg, a newcomer on the national political stage whose ascent in the fund-raising race and in polls for the Democratic nomination has taken many by surprise.

They also bring renewed attention to the hurdles female candidates face, following former vice president Joe Biden’s description last week of Warren as ‘‘angry’’ and antagonistic.

In an interview on CNN’s ‘‘State of the Union,’’ Klobuchar, who is on her third term in the Senate, described herself as ‘‘the one from the Midwest that’s actually won in a statewide race over and over again,’’ adding, ‘‘That’s not true of Mayor Pete.’’

A New York Times article on Saturday quoted Klobuchar as saying this summer that she doubts people would take any of the female presidential candidates seriously if they were running with the same qualifications as Buttigieg.

Klobuchar also recently declined to say whether she believes Buttigieg is qualified to be president, the Times reported.

Asked Sunday about those comments, Klobuchar clarified that she does believe Buttigieg is qualified but that she is the better candidate.

Buttigieg’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the third quarter of the year, Buttigieg raised $19.1 million for his presidential bid, a haul that put him third behind Sanders, who raised $25.3 million, and Warren, who raised $24.6 million. Klobuchar raised $4.8 million in the same period.

Recent polls show Buttigieg gaining ground on Biden, Warren, and Sanders, particularly in Iowa, whose caucuses in February mark the first nominating contest of the 2020 primary race. Klobuchar has remained in the single digits.

The Minnesota Democrat’s remarks come as Warren has also spoken out against what she views as a double standard against women on the campaign trail.

Washington Post

Rand Paul: Voter ‘anger’ at play in Ky. governor’s race

Republican US Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says Matt Bevin’s recent election performance had more to do with voters’ displeasure toward Kentucky’s GOP governor than their attitudes about Republicans in general.

Paul said Sunday on NBC’s ‘‘Meet The Press’’ that there was ‘‘sort of a red wave in Kentucky’’ but teachers were unhappy and their ‘‘anger came out’’ Tuesday in the governor’s race. Republicans won the other five statewide races.

Bevin had a running feud with teachers who opposed his efforts to revamp the state’s underfunded public pension systems.

Bevin has refused to concede the governor’s race to Democrat Andy Beshear after results showed Bevin trailing by more than 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted. Bevin requested a recanvass, which is set for Nov. 14.

Associated Press