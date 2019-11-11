Mulvaney’s retreat came hours after a lawyer for Bolton argued in court papers that the acting chief of staff should not be allowed to jump into the existing lawsuit as a plaintiff because his interests are significantly different. The legal schism underscored a broader rift between Mulvaney, who facilitated President Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine, and Bolton, who tried to resist it.

The original lawsuit, filed by Charles M. Kupperman, a former deputy national security adviser and longtime associate of Bolton’s, asked a court to decide whether Kupperman should obey the president’s dictate or a House subpoena. While not technically a party to the lawsuit, Bolton, who left his post in September after clashing with Trump, is represented by the same lawyer, Charles J. Cooper, and is taking the same position as Kupperman in waiting for the court to decide whether he should testify or not.

Mulvaney’s effort to join the lawsuit late Friday night stunned many involved in the impeachment debate because he still works for the president. Rather than obey the president’s order not to cooperate with House investigators, as some other current administration officials have done, Mulvaney instead opted to ask a court to decide whether he should listen to his boss.

Mulvaney did not ask Bolton or Kupperman for permission to join the lawsuit nor did he give them a heads up. Bolton and his team considered it an outrageous move since they were on opposite sides of the Ukraine fight and did not want their lawsuit polluted with Mulvaney.

Not only did the motion filed Monday by Bolton’s camp seek to keep Mulvaney out of the lawsuit, it even advanced an argument that the acting chief of staff may have to testify before House impeachment investigators. The motion noted that in a briefing with reporters last month, Mulvaney appeared “to admit that there was a quid pro quo” before later trying to take back the admission, meaning that he might not have the right to defy a House subpoena since he had already discussed the matter in public.

“Accordingly, there is a serious question as to whether Mulvaney waived the absolute testimonial immunity claimed by the president,” the motion said.

The motion reflected the divisions within Trump’s senior leadership team that played out largely behind closed doors for much of the year but have begun spilling out this fall during the House inquiry.

Even as some of the president’s advisers tried to help him extract help from Ukraine for his domestic political battles, others warned that it was an inappropriate abuse of his position. Mulvaney, occupying the southwest corner office in the West Wing, and Bolton, in the northwest corner office just down the hall, butted heads over the matter.

Mulvaney’s court action on Friday led to the unusual spectacle of the president’s acting chief of staff seeking to join a lawsuit that names the president as one of the defendants. Mulvaney’s lawyers sought to finesse that by saying in their own legal papers that they wanted only to sue the House leaders.

United States Senior District Judge Richard J. Leon, who is overseeing Kupperman’s lawsuit, convened a conference call with lawyers to hear arguments on Mulvaney’s effort to join the lawsuit. House Democrats filed their own document on Monday opposing his request, as well. Mulvaney then withdrew his effort to join the suit.

The motion filed by Bolton’s camp outlined four reasons Mulvaney should not be allowed to join the suit. One was Mulvaney’s public discussion of the case, as opposed to Kupperman, who has said nothing in public about it. Another is the fact that Mulvaney still works for the president while Kupperman does not.

The motion also argued that Kupperman, and by extension Bolton, dealt exclusively with national security issues that are seen as more sensitive and therefore should have more weight justifying immunity from testimony, while Mulvaney does not focus on such issues full time. And lastly, it noted that Kupperman does not take a position on who is right, the president or Congress, and “will remain neutral on the merits of the constitutional issue, while Mulvaney “has made it clear that he supports the executive” branch interpretation.