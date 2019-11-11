But while the public broadcaster’s experiment in uninterrupted evening impeachment coverage was a wild success then, PBS won’t be doing it the same way for President Trump’s impeachment hearings this week — a decision that has incensed some of broadcast journalism’s most veteran reporters.

It was like ‘‘a kind of extended morality play,’’ as one of the nascent PBS’s news anchors described the network’s gavel-to-gavel coverage at the time. Viewers picked their heroes and villains in Watergate spies and insider White House witnesses, watching as the episodes of dramatic testimony on burglary and ‘‘dirty tricks’’ stretched well past midnight.

For 51 nights in 1973, millions of people flipped on their televisions at 8 p.m., Eastern time to tune into the prime-time political soap opera brought to their living rooms from Capitol Hill — President Richard M. Nixon’s Watergate impeachment hearings.

Advertisement

On Friday, Bill Moyers, who worked for PBS during the Nixon era, and his colleague Michael Winship demanded in a New York Times full-page ad and in columns on Moyers’s website that PBS, ‘‘for the sake of the nation,’’ both broadcast the impeachment hearings live and replay them on prime-time television. PBS, the longtime journalists argued, could forgo its evening programs such as ‘‘Antiques Roadshow’’ as a ‘‘small price to pay for helping preserve the republic,’’ just as it famously did in 1973. The public hearings are set to begin Wednesday and are expected to be live-streamed by the major networks, but working Americans likely won’t get to watch them during the day, the journalists noted.

‘‘This is a moment in American history where the arc of justice will either be bent forward or it will be bent backward,’’ Moyers, who also served as President Lyndon B. Johnson’s press secretary, told CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday. ‘‘So everyone who wants to see it should have the chance to see the whole story.’’

Advertisement

PBS said Friday the network will broadcast live during the day but will then offer the hearings on-demand on its digital platforms. PBS WORLD, a digital channel carried by 157 public television stations representing roughly 64 percent of US TV households, will also replay the hearings during prime time, ensuring that ‘‘Americans have access to the replay of the hearings when and how they want to view them,’’ a spokeswoman told The Washington Post.

Moyers and Winship, however, were dissatisfied with the network’s plan, saying that without the prime-time rebroadcast on its most accessible channel, PBS’s efforts are not enough.

‘‘The hearings showed Americans that democracy can work because they saw it at work,’’ Moyers and Winship wrote about the case against Nixon. ‘‘The coverage catapulted a fledgling PBS into the national consciousness. We know because we were there.’’

Of course, as the summer wore on, viewers began to lose interest, and when the Senate Watergate Committee said it was extending the hearings again in October, most PBS stations voted against continuing the gavel-to-gavel coverage, the American Archive of Public Broadcasting reported.

After PBS said Friday that it would only replay the impeachment hearings live broadcast on PBS WORLD and digital platforms, Moyers and Winship were flabbergasted as to why the network did not feel the same obligation now as it did then.