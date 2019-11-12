ST. LOUIS (AP) — An apparent meteor has brightened the night sky over St. Louis.
The National Weather Service posted a video of the flashing light streaking across the area Monday night with homes in the background. It was captured by a volunteer storm spotter in the suburb of O’Fallon.
Other videos posted on social media showed the Gateway Arch in the background. KSDK-TV Meteorologist Scott Connell says the odds of finding part of the apparent meteor are slim, because it most likely burned up completely.
☄️☄MUST WATCH☄️☄— Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) November 12, 2019
HUGE Meteor viewed from Camdenton, Missouri!
This is the view over Lake of the Ozarks in MO last night.
Permission: Tony Gregor
Download the @WeatherBug App!#STLwx #STL #MOwx #ILwx #Meteorite St, Louis #snow #ice #Caleb @NWSSpringfield
WOW! A possible meteor lit up the sky around St. Louis, MO on Monday, according to CBS station KMOV. Check out these videos captured by doorbell cameras as the bright light streaks through the sky. — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) November 12, 2019
Watch the night become day for 1 second when this meteor flashes over St Louis — Tom Davis (@tomuky) November 12, 2019
The National Weather Service confirms on Twitter that a meteor was caught on its 'GOES Lightning Mapper' at about the same time.