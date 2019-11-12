Testifying at the trial of Roger Stone — a Trump friend accused of lying about his own WikiLeaks-related dealings — Rick Gates said he overheard a phone call in which Stone seemed to make the president aware of a planned WikiLeaks release. Gates and other witnesses testified that Stone posited himself as something of an intermediary between WikiLeaks and the campaign, with access to insider information.

WASHINGTON — The deputy manager of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign pulled back the curtain Tuesday on the campaign’s keen interest in the anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks and suggested that Trump himself had more knowledge of the matter than the president has previously claimed.

Gates said his boss, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, had told him that Trump would be kept updated on WikiLeaks’s plans to release Democratic campaign emails — which authorities concluded were hacked by Russia.

The testimony from the former high-ranking campaign official indicates that Trump’s knowledge of WikiLeaks was more advanced than he has previously stated. In written responses last year to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller, who was investigating Russian interference in the campaign, Trump said he did not recall receiving any information about WikiLeaks disclosures in advance, being told that Stone ‘‘or anyone associated with my campaign’’ had discussions with WikiLeaks about future leaks, or ever discussing WikiLeaks with Stone.

Prosecutors and Stone’s defense rested their cases Tuesday afternoon, with closing arguments set for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Gates said in court that he overheard at least one phone call between Trump and Stone in late July 2016 in which he said he thought they probably discussed WikiLeaks plans, saying that he reached that conclusion because after Trump hung up on the call, the then-candidate said ‘‘more information would be coming.’’ Gates conceded that he did not hear what Stone said on the call, which he said occurred when he and Trump were being driven from Trump Tower to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Asked whether anyone else was giving the campaign information about WikiLeaks, Gates testified on Tuesday that ‘‘the only person I’m aware of that had information at that time was Mr. Stone.’’

At trial, prosecutors are seeking to prove that Stone lied and sought to obstruct justice, but in pursuing that case, testimony during the past week has revealed a raft of information about the campaign’s attention to WikiLeaks.

After Gates’s appearance, the government rested its case. Stone’s attorneys indicated that they do not plan to call witnesses, but would introduce various pieces of evidence, including audio of his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

Stone, 67, has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress about his efforts to learn more about WikiLeaks releases that could harm Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 general-election rival, and to tampering with a witness also called by Congress by trying to get him not to contradict Stone’s testimony.

Stone’s attorneys argued that his testimony was not actually false because he never ‘‘successfully’’ contacted WikiLeaks, and also argued that he did not lie to the committee because he believed WikiLeaks was not relevant to the lawmakers’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Gates said Manafort asked him to keep abreast of WikiLeaks’ plans and to stay in touch with Stone, who started predicting as early as April 2016 that WikiLeaks’s disclosures would harm Clinton, before it was publicly known that hackers had obtained Democratic campaign emails.

Gates said the campaign held ‘‘brainstorming sessions,’’ including with spokesman Jason Miller and adviser Stephen Miller, about how it would handle the leaks should they materialize.

‘‘We believed that if information were to come out . . . it would give our campaign a leg up,’’ Gates testified.

Gates, 47, said Manafort asked him ‘‘to check with Stone to make sure the information was still real and viable.’’ Manafort, Gates said, claimed that ‘‘he would be updating other people on the campaign, including the candidate.’’ And Stone would periodically reach out at critical moments, Gates said.

But Gates said that as time passed and some of Stone’s predications proved untrue, he and Manafort grew skeptical. Stone, he said, was also vague — for example, indicating in the spring of 2016 that something was coming but giving ‘‘no information on dates or anything of that nature.’’

Gates said campaign officials were pleased, but ‘‘in disbelief’’ after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange talked in an interview in June 2016 about leaks that could be damaging to Clinton.

‘‘It was, in a way, a gift,’’ Gates said.

Stone’s defense team has said that Stone exaggerated his contacts and was misled by friends who also were braggarts and that any misstatements he made to Congress denying he had pursued WikiLeaks information were a result of confusion about what he was being asked.