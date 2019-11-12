But the soldiers — many of whom have jobs in interrogation, human intelligence, and counterintelligence — soon noticed that the app’s terms of service said it could collect substantial amounts of personal data and that the developer has a presence overseas.

Army Colonel Deitra Trotter, the commander of Fort Hood’s 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, told her soldiers in late October a new app developed for the unit could provide weather updates, training changes, and other logistics. She then told the soldiers to download it onto their personal smartphones, according to the Texas-based soldiers in the unit.

Soldiers in an intelligence unit with top-secret clearances were ordered by their commander to download an information app, triggering fear their secretive work could be harnessed and exploited by adversary governments, soldiers in the unit told The Washington Post.

That caused widespread concern that a hack could put individuals and missions worldwide at risk, soldiers in the unit said. ‘‘We do top-secret work,’’ said one noncommissioned officer, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution by their chain of command. ‘‘If our personal information is being put out there to a foreign power, what can they get from our brigade?’’

The app’s permissions — which suggested it could pull GPS location data, photos, and contacts, frustrated soldiers who have taken extreme precautions they felt were glossed over by Trotter and other senior leaders. ‘‘Just being in intelligence, we are trained to be extremely paranoid of everything,’’ the soldier said. The worst-case scenario, he said, was ‘‘our cover might be blown.’’ While the app said permissions could be disabled, the soldiers said there were concerns it wasn’t secure. Senior leaders checked the phones of subordinates to ensure they had the app installed, soldiers in the unit said.

Adversarial governments and intelligence agencies prize gateways to people who collect and manage classified information, said David Forscey, the managing director of the Aspen Institute’s Cybersecurity Group.

Sensitive information like loan debts, history of drug use, or even a trail of adultery through dating apps are all pieces of information that can be used to blackmail soldiers or coerce them to hand over classified information, he said.

The app developer, Straxis LLC, is based in Tulsa but has a subsidiary in India. User data wasn’t stored on foreign servers and third parties do not have access to data, a company spokesman said.

The app was later removed from both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.