The Supreme Court declined to review the ruling without comment from any individual justice.

The decision lets stand a groundbreaking ruling from the Connecticut Supreme Court that said the manufacturer of the Bushmaster AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle can be sued and potentially held liable for the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Conn.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down an a request from the gun industry intended to block a lawsuit from families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

The lawsuit was brought by the estates of nine victims killed by Adam Lanza, who was armed with the high-powered rifle, made by Remington, during his assault that left 28 dead, including 20 young children.

Gun-control advocates applauded the Supreme Court’s decision not to block the lawsuit. ‘‘Gun manufacturers throughout the country should be on notice that they’ll need to answer for their reckless business practices in the courts,’’ Eric Tirschwell, managing director of litigation for Everytown Law, said in a statement.

‘‘This reaffirms that the gun industry is not above the law and that the families of the Sandy Hook victims will have their day in court.’’

The Connecticut court’s 4-to-3 decision in March overcame a federal law backed by the National Rifle Association and designed to immunize gunmakers from liability for crimes committed with their weapons.

Remington did not respond to a request for comment.