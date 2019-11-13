Stone, whose relationship with the president dates to the 1980s, pleaded not guilty in January to a seven-count indictment charging him with obstruction, witness tampering, and lying to the House Intelligence Committee as it investigated 2016 Russian election interference, including hacked emails released by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.

“Roger Stone knew if this information got out, it would look really bad for his longtime associate, Donald Trump,” Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Kravis told jurors who will soon consider whether Stone lied to House investigators two years ago about an effort to find political dirt on Trump’s then-Democratic opponent.

Prosecutors concluded their case against political operative Roger Stone Wednesday by portraying him as a serial liar, who repeatedly misled Congress to protect President Trump — and then engaged in a campaign to silence a witness who could expose Stone’s lies.

Defense attorney Bruce Rogow forcefully refuted the assertion Wednesday that Stone would have lied to protect Trump’s presidential campaign, and emphasized that Stone’s congressional testimony was voluntary. There was no reason to hide the campaign’s interest in WikiLeaks, he told jurors.

“There was nothing illegal about the campaign being interested in information that WikiLeaks was going to be putting out,” Rogow said. “This is what happens in a campaign. They look for opposition information. It happens every day, it happens in every campaign.”

Stone’s attorneys have argued that he did not intend to lie to the committee but saw much of what they asked for as outside the scope of Russian election interference, which he regards as unproven.

Rogow told jurors that “Stone didn’t know anything” and that his predictions about WikiLeaks releases were often inaccurate and speculative based on public statements from the group’s founder Julian Assange.

But Kravis, the prosecutor, displayed e-mails and text messages from Stone that he said show Stone was repeatedly trying to get information from WikiLeaks and communicating with the Trump campaign.

“Roger Stone doesn’t get to choose which facts he thinks are important, and lie about the rest of them,’’ Kravis said. “The Committee is entitled to the truth of facts under investigation, and wherever the truth takes them.”

Prosecutor Michael Marando underscored the government’s position that Stone’s explanation was “nonsense” when he claimed to misunderstand what the committee was interested in.

“That is an argument that you make up after the fact to cover your tracks,” Marando said after pointing jurors to Stone’s own opening statement to the Hill investigators where he repeatedly mentions WikiLeaks.

Throughout Stone’s trial, prosecutors left unanswered whether Stone obtained advance information from WikiLeaks during the campaign about material damaging to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid, but they told jurors that Stone stymied the House investigation into that question by his alleged lies and witness tampering.

Stone did not take the stand or offer witnesses in his defense. But jurors — who are set to get their instructions Thursday morning before deliberations — listened to 50 minutes of the House testimony that sparked the case. Four days of government testimony featured Stone’s profane boasts and an alleged threat to take the dog of another congressional witness if the witness did not follow the lead of a mob character in the film “Godfather II,” who perjures himself before a Senate committee investigating organized crime.

Stone’s lawyer said in court Wednesday that those comments had to be understood in the context of a crude, roiling relationship: “These two guys tampered with one another for twenty years over all kinds of crazy things,” Rogow said.

The trial also elicited details about Stone’s communications with the highest levels of the Trump campaign — including Trump — about efforts to learn what WikiLeaks’ plans were for e-mails the US government said were stolen and disseminated by Russian intelligence agencies.

Some testimony also raises questions about the president’s written assertions under oath in responses to questions posed by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III that he did not recall being aware of communications between Stone and WikiLeaks or recall any conversations about WikiLeaks between Stone and members of his campaign. The trial filled in blanks left by Mueller’s report, with former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates and former campaign chief Stephen K. Bannon taking the stand for the government.

Gates testified Tuesday that Stone began discussing Clinton leaks with the campaign in April 2016 and that from May onward Gates understood Stone to be the campaign’s intermediary with WikiLeaks. By July 2016, Gates testified, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort said he was updating Trump and others regularly and directed Gates to keep following up with Stone. After Trump ended one phone call from Stone at the end of that month, Gates testified, the future president said to Gates that “more information would be coming.”

The White House declined to comment on Gates’s testimony.

Bannon also testified to the Trump campaign’s eagerness to discover WikiLeaks’ plans to release damaging e-mails and the campaign’s belief that Stone was its “access point” to the group, based on his longstanding claims to having inside information.