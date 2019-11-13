HUDSON, Fla. — A 21-year-old Florida man was so angry about losing several thousand dollars in a card game that he set another man’s car on fire with him inside, killing him, authorities said.
A Pasco County sheriff’s arrest report said the victim was burned beyond recognition after playing cards with Michael Psilakis in October.
Investigators haven’t released the victim’s name, citing a state law.
The Tampa Bay Times reported the investigation began when the victim was reported missing.
A witness told investigators he’d played cards with the pair and Psilakis lost $3,500. The witness said Psilakis asked him whether he should kill the victim.
Psilakis is charged with murder and is being held without bond.
