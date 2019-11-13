Before departing, Thunberg reflected on her time in North America during an interview in the cabin of the catamaran. Some people in power, she said, simply lack a sense of urgency on global warming.

Thunberg tweeted as she took to the sea on the 48-foot catamaran of an Australian family that answered her urgent appeal for a low-carbon way back home after the United Nations climate meeting she had planned to attend in Chile was moved due to political unrest there. She encouraged followers to track their journey online.

HAMPTON, Va. — Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg hitched a renewable-energy ride back to Europe on Wednesday, sailing into the Atlantic on a trip she hopes will get her to Madrid in time for another climate conference, and then home for the holidays.

“The situation in Canada and the US is basically the same as to where I come from: It is the same arguments that are being used to delay action. It is the same methods that are being used to mislead people,” she said Tuesday as they prepared to leave Hampton, Va., near the mouth of Chesapeake Bay.

The boat taking her across the Atlantic, named La Vagabonde, leaves little to no carbon footprint, using solar panels and hydrogenerators for power. It also has a toilet, unlike the boat she sailed on from the United Kingdom to New York in August. That one had only a bucket.

Her hosts are Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carausu, an Australian couple who travel the world with their 11-month-old baby, Lenny. The family, which has a large online following, responded to Thunberg’s call on social media for a carbon-free ride to Europe.

The trip could take two to four weeks, in conditions that could be challenging.

November is considered offseason for sailing across the Atlantic.

