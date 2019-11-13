In a nationally televised hearing in the House Ways and Means Committee room across from the Capitol, William B. Taylor Jr., the top American diplomat in Ukraine, brought to life Democrats’ allegations that Trump has abused his office by trying to enlist a foreign power to help him in an election. Taylor testified to the House Intelligence Committee, which is leading the inquiry, that his aide was told in July that Trump cared more about “investigations of Biden” than he did about Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives opened historic impeachment hearings on Wednesday and heard a senior American diplomat reveal startling new testimony that drew President Trump closer to the center of the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden.

The revelation, as Congress embarked on only the third set of presidential impeachment hearings in modern times, tied Trump more directly into what Taylor described in vivid detail as a “highly irregular” effort to place the president’s political interests at the center of American policy toward Ukraine.

“I don’t think President Trump was trying to end corruption in Ukraine,” said Representative Jim Himes, Democart of Connecticut, encapsulating Democrats’ case. “I think he was trying to aim corruption in Ukraine at Vice President Biden and at the 2020 election.”

The proceedings pushed into the public gaze an epic clash between Trump and Democrats over impeachment that has shifted into high gear less than a year before the presidential election. In the hearing on Capitol Hill, Taylor and another veteran diplomat, George P. Kent, sketched out a tale of foreign policymaking distorted by a president’s political vendettas with a small country facing Russian aggression caught in the middle.

“If this is not impeachable conduct,” demanded Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, the chairman of the committee, “what is?”

Democrats toiled to make their case to a deeply divided nation that Trump had put the integrity of the 2020 election at risk — by withholding vital security assistance for Ukraine’s war with Russia to try to extract a political advantage for his reelection campaign.

Showing no sign of doubts, Trump’s Republican defenders raged against an impeachment process they called unfair and illegitimate, dismissing Taylor and Kent — who between them have 70 years of experience as public servants under presidents of both parties — as part of a “politicized bureaucracy” who were offering nothing more than hearsay and supposition, rather than evidence of impeachable conduct.

“The American people see through all this,” said Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio. “They understand the facts support the president. They understand this process is unfair. And they see through the whole darn sham.”

At the White House, Trump sought to project an air of confidence in the face of an existential threat to his presidency. Before a working meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Trump told reporters of the impeachment hearing: “It’s a witch hunt. It’s a hoax. I’m too busy to watch it.”

But even so, Trump was busy all day retweeting allies commenting on the proceedings and defending him. His reelection campaign blasted out a fund-raising solicitation accusing Democrats of “playing a sick game.”

Even as the public recitation of facts unfolded in the hearing room, there were signs that Democrats’ investigation was still expanding. Investigators scheduled depositions with David Holmes, an official in the US Embassy in Kyiv, and Mark Sandy of the Office of Management and Budget for Friday and Saturday. According to an official involved in the inquiry, Holmes was the aide Taylor referred to in his new testimony, who informed Taylor about Trump’s singular interest in investigating the Bidens.

Taylor said a member of his staff overheard a telephone conversation in which the president mentioned “the investigations” to Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, who told Trump “that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward.” The conversation took place just one day after Trump personally pressed Ukraine’s new president in a phone call to investigate the Bidens and unproven allegations that Ukraine conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 election.

When the staff member inquired after the call what the president thought about Ukraine, Sondland “responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” in Taylor’s telling. Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, led what Taylor called a “highly irregular” policymaking channel on Ukraine that ran counter to goals of long-standing American policy.

The episode was not included in Taylor’s interview with impeachment investigators last month because, he said, he was not aware of it at the time. But the new disclosure promises to figure prominently when Sondland testifies next week.

The revelation came as Taylor recounted publicly what he had already told impeachment investigators privately about how he had discovered that Trump was conditioning “everything” about the United States relationship with Ukraine — including needed military aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president — on the country’s willingness to commit publicly to investigations of his political rivals. His testimony made it clear that the Ukrainians were well aware of the prerequisite at the time.

Asked by a Democratic lawyer if he had ever seen “another example of foreign aid conditioned on the personal or political interests of the president of the United States,” Taylor, in a deeply sonorous voice that echoed through the hearing room as he delivered his remarks, said: “I have not.”

In his opening statement, Kent said he had concluded by mid-August that Giuliani’s efforts to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to open investigations into Trump’s rivals “were now infecting US engagement with Ukraine, leveraging President Zelensky’s desire for a White House meeting.”

Kent also assailed what he called a “campaign to smear” American officials serving in Ukraine, which succeeded with the ouster of Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine.

“It was unexpected, and most unfortunate, however, to watch some Americans — including those who allied themselves with corrupt Ukrainians in pursuit of private agendas — launch attacks on dedicated public servants advancing US interests in Ukraine,” Kent said in his opening statement. “In my opinion, those attacks undermined US and Ukrainian national interests and damaged our critical bilateral relationship.”

Over the coming 10 days, Democrats hope to lay out a case that will capture the public’s attention and convince a majority of Americans that Trump’s actions are worthy of the Constitution’s gravest reprimand, possible removal from office.