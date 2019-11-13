WINCHESTER, Ky. — A Kentucky principal who once made headlines for trying to ban books with what he deemed inappropriate content has been indicted on child pornography charges.

A grand jury on Tuesday charged 54-year-old Phillip Todd Wilson, principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center, with 17 child pornography possession and distribution charges. State Police filed 15 counts of the charges against Wilson in August.

Clark County Schools officials said they were “shocked and dismayed” at the accusations. WKYT-TV reported that the education department no longer employs Wilson.