Taylor said that a member of his staff accompanied Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, the day after Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that the staff member overheard a phone call between Sondland and Trump.

The testimony of William B. Taylor Jr., the top US diplomat to Ukraine, includes something he learned after his Oct. 22 deposition. And it’s significant, because it undermines President Trump’s defenses in several ways.

“The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone asking Ambassador Sondland about ‘the investigations.’ Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward,” Taylor said.

Taylor added: “Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of [Joe] Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for.”

This is significant for a few reasons.

First, it undermines Trump’s claim last week that he wasn’t really familiar with Sondland. “I hardly know the gentleman,” Trump maintained. The fact that Sondland could ring Trump on a cellphone suggests quite the opposite.

Second, it provides a rare window into Trump personally pushing for these investigations, at a time when Republicans are trying to argue that he is not at the core of the Ukraine scandal.

And third, it undermines the idea that Trump was truly concerned about corruption in Ukraine and wasn’t just out for his own personal gain, which has been a chief defense for the Trump team.

2. The quid pro quo

We knew based upon Taylor’s testimony that, even as Sondland passed along Trump’s assurances that there was no quid pro quo, Taylor believed that wasn’t the case.

And under questioning from Democratic counsel Daniel S. Goldman, Taylor made that abundantly clear. He said that when Sondland told him that there would be a “stalemate” if no investigations were announced, Taylor said he understood that to mean US military aid was conditioned on those investigations.

Goldman also asked Taylor about what Taylor has said both Sondland and Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker passed along to him: that Trump is a businessman and wants to get what is owed to him before he signs a check.

Taylor said he understood the anecdote to mean that Trump believed Ukraine owed him something and needed to deliver it — apparently the investigations — if he were to sign off on the military aid.

3. Kent dismisses conspiracy theory

George Kent, a top State Department official, at several points made clear that the conspiracy theory Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani pursued that Ukraine, rather than Russia, interfered in the 2016 election was not taken seriously.

“To your knowledge, is there any factual basis to support the allegation that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election?” Goldman asked, to which Kent replied, “To my knowledge, there is no factual basis, no. . . . I think it’s amply clear that Russian interference was at the heart of the interference.”

SOURCE: Washington Post