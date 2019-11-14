Democrats now outnumber Republicans on Long Island, a once unthinkable development in a traditionally conservative stronghold where voters backed every Republican presidential candidate, except two, from 1900 to 1988.

Like so many suburban areas around the country, Long Island is undergoing a profound political shift, a transformation evident in the voter rolls, in the county seats, in recent election tallies and in census data.

NEW YORK — Well before Representative Peter King of New York announced he would retire next year, enough evidence existed that his prospects for reelection on Long Island as a Republican were narrowing.

In last year’s midterm elections, Democrats captured six of the island’s nine state Senate seats, helping the party gain control of that legislative body for only the third time in the last 50 years.

The shift mirrors a nationwide trend of historically moderate or conservative suburban voters now slowly tipping left. Just last week, those voters helped flip the Virginia state house, ousted the last Republicans in a Philadelphia-area County Council and appeared to have unseated the Republican governor of Kentucky.

The pattern, if it holds, could prove to be decisive not only for the 2020 presidential election, but also for the makeup of each party’s base for decades.

“King’s retirement, from a heavily suburban Long Island district, underlines just how serious Republicans’ problems are in swing districts across this country,” Representative Cheri Bustos of Illinois, the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement.

The numbers in Long Island enumerate the challenges for Republicans. In 1996, registered Republicans in Nassau County outnumbered the Democrats, 360,000 to 257,000. By this year, the number of Democrats had rocketed to 411,000. The number of Republicans, by contrast, dropped by more than 30,000.

Republicans have fared slightly better in Suffolk County. There, the number of Republicans has grown to 332,000, from 314,000 in the same time — a number that seems encouraging only until one sees the Democratic surge, to 366,000, from 204,000.

“For an old-timer like me, those numbers are almost incomprehensible,” said Lawrence Levy, the executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University, on Long Island. “It is not my mother and father’s suburbs, and it never will be.”

The enrollment shift is inextricable from the island’s rapid diversification, Levy said. In the 2000 census, non-Hispanic whites made up more than 78 percent of Suffolk County; by 2010, that number was less than 72 percent, and in 2017, 68.5 percent.

“Because of demographic shift, more and more suburban districts are not swing districts anymore,” he said.

King’s district, which includes both Suffolk and Nassau counties, is still viewed as swing. Democrats have just a 13,000-person edge over Republicans there, and the Cook Political Report, the independent election handicapper, rated it as “lean Republican,” even after King’s announcement.

But King had seen firsthand the effect of Long Island’s shifting political allegiances.

In his first 12 reelection bids, King trounced Democrats by double-digit percentage margins. Last year, a Democratic unknown, Liuba Grechen Shirley, lost to King by just 6 percentage points. The result was even closer in a neighboring district in Suffolk County, where Representative Lee Zeldin defeated Perry Gershon, a Democrat, by only 4 points.

King said that ears of losing reelection did not motivate his decision. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Still, the changes on Long Island belie a more complicated political reality — one that suggests that a transformation may not be as complete as some Democrats would like.

The new Democratic state senators from Long Island have rejected key progressive initiatives in Albany, wary of alienating swing voters. And Democratic leaders have rushed to tamp down concerns that the party is yanking moderate voters too far left, too quickly, even criticizing progressives who formed the heart of their blue wave victories last year.

“Long Island is a very bipolar place politically,” said Steve Israel, a former congressman from Long Island and former DCCC chair.

Some worry that the Democrats’ recent successes are not evidence of a long-term change, so much as a Trump-shaped blip on suburbia’s long record of moderation.

“Were it not for Donald Trump, I don’t think you’d see the Democratic energy that we’re witnessing on Long Island,” Israel said.